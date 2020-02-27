Tractor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The leading players in this market are Deere, New Holland, AGCO, Kubota, Claas, Same Deutz-Fahr, Kuhn and etc.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Tractor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Tractor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Deere

New Holland

AGCO

Kubota

Claas

Same Deutz-Fahr

Kuhn

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 10 KW

10-30 KW

30-50KW

Above 50 KW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural

Forestry

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tractor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Below 10 KW

1.2.2 10-30 KW

1.2.3 30-50KW

1.2.4 Above 50 KW

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Agricultural

1.3.2 Forestry

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Deere

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Tractor Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Deere Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 New Holland

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Tractor Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 New Holland Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 AGCO

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Tractor Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 AGCO Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Kubota

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Tractor Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kubota Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Claas

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Tractor Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Claas Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Same Deutz-Fahr

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Tractor Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Kuhn

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Tractor Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Kuhn Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

