Traction Transformer Market 2019 Overview, Industry Challenges, Opportunities, Business Boosting Strategies, Trends and Regional Outlook by Forecast To 2023

Traction Transformer Market Research Report: Information by Mounting Position (Underframe, Machine Room, & Roof), Overhead Line Voltage (AC & DC) Rolling Stock (Electric Locomotives, High-Speed Trains, & Metros), and Region – Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The Global Traction Transformer Market is projected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, mainly due to growing power sector and increasing power generation capacities across the globe. Traction Transformer Market is expected to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period owing to significant government funding for rail infrastructure development and liberalization of rail transport network. The Global Traction Transformer Market is expected to grow at ~ 5.00% CAGR during the forecast period.

Traction transformer is an important component which is designed to transform power from the locomotives overhead power which is delivered to the electric motors. As a result, motors turn the wheels of the locomotive. These transformers are generally available in the range of up to 7500 kVA, 25 kV class and are designed according to railway system and said parameters. These transformers are especially designed for very harsh environment and are used for heavy freight loads over long distances of more than 1,000 km. The major application areas for traction transformer include high-speed trains, electrical multiple unit, and double-decker electrical multiple units, among others.

Segmental Analysis

The global traction transformer has been segmented based on mounting position, overhead line voltage, and rolling stock.

Based on rolling stock, the market has been classified into electric locomotives, high-speed trains, and metros. Electric locomotives segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for electric locomotives is increasing in order to reduce the emissions and to increase efficiency of the vehicles by decreasing the dependence on internal combustion engines. This will drive the market for traction transformer that are used in electric locomotives/vehicles.

Based on mounting position, the industry is segmented into underframe, machine room and roof.

On the basis of overhead line voltage, the market is segmented into AC and DC

Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the global Traction Transformer Market is segmented into main four regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the Global Traction Transformer Market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising population leading to increased connectivity across the region. Moreover, the increasing investment in high-speed rail network, development of new lines, and expansion of existing rail networks are driving the demand for traction transformers in this region.

Key Players

The key players of Global Traction Transformer Market are Wilson Transformer Company (Australia), International Electric Co., Ltd. (South Korea), EMCO Limited (India), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Alstom SA (France), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), JST Transformateurs (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Sunten Electric (China), and Setrans Holding AS (France), among others.

