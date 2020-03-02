Track Pad Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028

Track Pad Market: Overview

A track pad or a touch pad or a glide pad is an input pointing device having a specialized surface that helps translate the motion and position of a user’s finger to a relative position on the screen of the device. Track pads are considered as one of the best alternatives for pointing devices such as portable media players and mouse in laptops where space limitation is a concern. Globally, track pads have been conventionally featured in laptops and computers, but now they can be purchased separately as portable devices as well. A track pad contains a grid of cables called transmitting and receiving cables, which are capable of recognizing the touch of a finger on the screen and transferring the signal through cables, resulting in the movement of the cursor on screen.

Furthermore, track pads are also used for navigating computers from a couch when connected to the TV. Apple Magic, Lenovo Wireless, and Perixx PERIPAD-501 are some of the popular track pads available in the market. Furthermore, track pads can detect a varied range of gestures such as clicking, zooming and scrolling. The selection of the track pad depends on gesture, application and cost, among other factors.

Track Pad Market: Dynamics

Drivers

The major factors driving the growth of the global track pad market include the high resistance of track pads to dirt, surface scratches and moisture. Track pads can be considered as the most efficient pointing devices if portability and space are the prime criteria as they can be connected via Bluetooth or wireless technologies, which in turn acts as a driver for the growth of the track pad market globally. Moreover, the requirement of slight motion and no pressure increase the durability of track pads.

Restraints

Limitations on the devices that can use track pads and the sensitivity of track pads are some of the factors hindering the growth of the track pad market globally. Other factors hampering the growth of the track pad market globally include the less possibility of heavy movement and insensibility to gloved fingers and pencil tips. Furthermore, the limited area provided for the motion of fingers and scrolling problems are some other factors restraining the market growth. Sometimes, the sensitivity of the track pad may prove to be a problem for some users. Also, for operations that require precise control use of track pad becomes little difficult these all things restrain the growth of global track pad market.

Trends

The integration of double-finger scrolling track pads in laptops makes working on a track pad easier and more interesting. Furthermore, track pads now come equipped with features such as tap-to-click, zoom-in or -out, rotation and smart swiping may further surge the demand and sales of the product.

Track Pad Market: Segmentation

The global track pad market can be segmented on the basis of supported platform, connectivity, mode of power, type of touch, application, market price and region.

On the basis of the supported platform, the global track pad market can be segmented into:

Windows

Mac

On the basis of connectivity, the global track pad market can be segmented into:

Wireless,

USB connection,

Bluetooth

On the basis of the mode of power, the global track pad market can be segmented into:

AA battery and

USB

On the basis on touch type, the global track pad market can be segmented into:

Force touch

Multi touch

On the basis of application, the global track pad market can be segmented into:

Mobile phones,

Mac book and

Computers

Track Pad Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Japan and North America are the two prominent regions estimated to account for dominant shares in the global track pad market due to the presence of recognized manufacturers and the growing pace of technological advancements in these regions. Europe as well as Asia pacific are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption and awareness amongst consumers towards choosing advanced products. Moreover, growth of the sales network and mergers of prominent manufacturers with local distributors in the Middle East and Africa region may contribute towards the growth of the market in the region.

Track Pad Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global track pad market include,

Apple Inc.

Lenovo

Wacom

HP Development Company, L.P.

Synaptic

Elan Tech

Cirque Corporation

Alps Electric Corporation

Logitech

Panasonic Corporation

