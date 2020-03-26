Track and Trace Solution Market Top Players Revenue and Forecasts to 2026

A latest market study, titled “Global Track and Trace Solution Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2026”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Global Track and Trace Solution is valued approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Track and Trace Solutions are responsible for the distribution and logistics of wide range of products, which assist to locate the present and previous location of the product. The track and trace solution market is driven by the increased pharmaceutical and medical device industry in both developed and developing countries. Track and trace solutions such as automatic identification technologies and software, are helpful to face issues related to supply chain. Track and trace solution technologies help to improve security and drug trace ability, ensuring proficient delivery of components and materials to customers. The increase in number of packaging-related products, awareness of brand protection, high growth in medical device industry lead to the growth of track and trace solution market. Serialization is a major step to comply with new ePedigree regulations that are required for product trace-ability during the supply chain. The increasing number of counterfeit drugs and stringent government regulations for the implementation of serialization is driving the track and trace solution market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Track and Trace Solution is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. The expanding pharmaceutical market and the implementation of stringent regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of pharmaceutical drugs are the key drivers for market growth in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Antares Vision, Axway, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Optel Group, Tracelink Inc., Acg Worldwide, Adents International, Sea Vision S.R.L., Korber AG, Siemens AG and others

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Software

Hardware

Standalone Platforms

By Application:

Serialization

Aggregation

Tracking, Tracing and Reporting

By Technology:

2D Bar-codes

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Linear Bar-codes

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Bio-pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Other End Uses

By Region:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

