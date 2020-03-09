Tracing Paper Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 – 2028

Tracing Paper Market: An Overview

Tracing paper is specialty grade paper designed to have low opacity in order to pass light through it. Tracing paper was originally developed for architects to precisely copy drawings using the diazo copy process. The transparent nature of tracing paper is achieved as it is manufactured from selective raw materials such as, cellulose fiber and cotton fiber. Also, the surface smoothness, anti-aging, and acid-free nature of tracing paper make it ideal for various printing, drawing, and other applications. Tracing paper is highly suitable for taking impressions of inks, laser jets, pencils and printing with offset and silkscreen process, making it ideal for graphic designing purposes. The availability of tracing paper in different sizes and its highly recyclable nature are expected to create a positive outlook for the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast paper.

Tracing Paper Market: Dynamics

Tracing paper is widely used to precisely copy architectural drawings and engineering designs. The inexpensive nature and fewer resilience media to trace and transfer design elements is expected to widen its uses in various applications and fuel the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast period. The flourishing global printing market and the extensive use of tracing paper for traditional printing, laser printing, and inkjet printing, is likely to drive the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast period. Also, the use of tracing paper in products such as envelopes, greeting cards, and others is projected to escalate the growth of global tracing paper market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing popularity of tracing paper in embroidery & quilting is foreseen to push the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast period. Overall, the global outlook for tracing paper market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Tracing Paper Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material,the tracing paper market is segmented into:

Cellulose Fiber

Cotton Fiber

On the basis of application,the tracing paper market is segmented into:

Traditional Printing Letterpress Planographic/Offset Silk Screen Printing

Laser and Inkjet Printing

Processing Varnishing Laminating Embossing

Drawing

Photographic & Cinema Lighting

Envelope

Mailing

Flyer

Coversheet

Greeting Cards

Posters

Others

On the basis of end use,the tracing paper market is segmented into:

Institutional

Commercial

Tracing Paper Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to dominate the global tracing paper market during the forecast period by accounting for the largest market share. Countries in the APEJ region such as, China and India, are expected to witness a significant demand during the forecast period. The ASEAN countries are projected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. Western Europe is a significant shareholder of the global tracing paper market and is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. The burgeoning printing market in North America is expected to drive the growth of the tracing paper market. The U.S. is expected to remain dominant in terms of market share, while Canada is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Japan is expected to witness positive growth in the tracing paper market during the forecast period.

Tracing Paper Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global tracing paper market are: