Toys and Games Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Consumption and Growth – Analysis 2019 to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Toys and Games in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Toys and Games in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Toys and Games market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Children’s toys and games constantly evolve. Intertwined with technology, most toys are more advanced then computers were two decades ago. Video games are also being used by younger children.
The rise in disposable income and the growth of online sales are the primary drivers of the growth of this market. Many international and local vendors sell toys and games through e-retailing that helps in promotion of their brands. The prices offered to a customer are often lower online due to the reduction in overhead costs.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Toys and Games include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Toys and Games include
Hasbro
Mattel
The LEGO Group
TOMY
JAKKS Pacific
MGA Entertainment
Playmates Toys
Vivid Imaginations
Market Size Split by Type
Games and Puzzles
Infant and Preschool
Activity and Construction Toys
Dolls and Action Figures
Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons
Soft/Plush Toys
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Specialty Stores
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Department Stores
Online Retailers
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Toys and Games Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Toys and Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Games and Puzzles
1.4.3 Infant and Preschool
1.4.4 Activity and Construction Toys
1.4.5 Dolls and Action Figures
1.4.6 Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons
1.4.7 Soft/Plush Toys
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Toys and Games Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Specialty Stores
1.5.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.5.4 Department Stores
1.5.5 Online Retailers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Toys and Games Market Size
2.1.1 Global Toys and Games Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Toys and Games Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Toys and Games Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Toys and Games Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Toys and Games Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Toys and Games Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Toys and Games Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Toys and Games Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Toys and Games Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Toys and Games Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Toys and Games Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Toys and Games Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Toys and Games Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Toys and Games Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Toys and Games Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Toys and Games Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Toys and Games Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Hasbro
11.1.1 Hasbro Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games
11.1.4 Toys and Games Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Mattel
11.2.1 Mattel Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games
11.2.4 Toys and Games Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 The LEGO Group
11.3.1 The LEGO Group Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games
11.3.4 Toys and Games Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 TOMY
11.4.1 TOMY Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games
11.4.4 Toys and Games Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 JAKKS Pacific
11.5.1 JAKKS Pacific Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games
11.5.4 Toys and Games Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 MGA Entertainment
11.6.1 MGA Entertainment Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games
11.6.4 Toys and Games Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Playmates Toys
11.7.1 Playmates Toys Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games
11.7.4 Toys and Games Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
Continued…..
