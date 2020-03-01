Toys and Games Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Consumption and Growth – Analysis 2019 to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Toys and Games in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Toys and Games in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Toys and Games market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Children’s toys and games constantly evolve. Intertwined with technology, most toys are more advanced then computers were two decades ago. Video games are also being used by younger children.

The rise in disposable income and the growth of online sales are the primary drivers of the growth of this market. Many international and local vendors sell toys and games through e-retailing that helps in promotion of their brands. The prices offered to a customer are often lower online due to the reduction in overhead costs.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3351392-global-toys-and-games-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Toys and Games include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Toys and Games include

Hasbro

Mattel

The LEGO Group

TOMY

JAKKS Pacific

MGA Entertainment

Playmates Toys

Vivid Imaginations

Market Size Split by Type

Games and Puzzles

Infant and Preschool

Activity and Construction Toys

Dolls and Action Figures

Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons

Soft/Plush Toys

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Department Stores

Online Retailers

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3351392-global-toys-and-games-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Toys and Games Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Toys and Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Games and Puzzles

1.4.3 Infant and Preschool

1.4.4 Activity and Construction Toys

1.4.5 Dolls and Action Figures

1.4.6 Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons

1.4.7 Soft/Plush Toys

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Toys and Games Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Specialty Stores

1.5.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.5.4 Department Stores

1.5.5 Online Retailers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Toys and Games Market Size

2.1.1 Global Toys and Games Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Toys and Games Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Toys and Games Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Toys and Games Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Toys and Games Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Toys and Games Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Toys and Games Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Toys and Games Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Toys and Games Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Toys and Games Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Toys and Games Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Toys and Games Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Toys and Games Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Toys and Games Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Toys and Games Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Toys and Games Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Toys and Games Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hasbro

11.1.1 Hasbro Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games

11.1.4 Toys and Games Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Mattel

11.2.1 Mattel Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games

11.2.4 Toys and Games Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 The LEGO Group

11.3.1 The LEGO Group Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games

11.3.4 Toys and Games Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 TOMY

11.4.1 TOMY Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games

11.4.4 Toys and Games Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 JAKKS Pacific

11.5.1 JAKKS Pacific Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games

11.5.4 Toys and Games Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 MGA Entertainment

11.6.1 MGA Entertainment Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games

11.6.4 Toys and Games Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Playmates Toys

11.7.1 Playmates Toys Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Toys and Games

11.7.4 Toys and Games Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com