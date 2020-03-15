Toxicology Testing Services Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Toxicology Testing Services Industry

Description

Increase in demand for detection of toxicity of products during their early stages of development, rise in R&D expenditure, growing preference for outsourcing of toxicological studies to contract research organizations, rise in consumer awareness about safety associated with the use of health care and cosmetic products, and increase in concern of toxicological effects of agricultural products on food and environment are some of the factors boosting the demand for toxicology testing services. Moreover, emergence of technologies, such as predictive toxicology testing services which avoid the use of animals for toxicology testing and stringent regulations associated with toxicology testing before marketing approval of new molecules are expected to drive the growth of the global toxicology testing services market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Toxicology Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Toxicology Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Toxicology Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

LabCorp

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Envigo

Evotec

Merck

SGS Group

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

WuXi AppTec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In Vivo Method

In Vitro Method

In Silico Method

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Cosmetic

Chemical

Medical Devices

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Toxicology Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Toxicology Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Toxicology Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 In Vivo Method

1.4.3 In Vitro Method

1.4.4 In Silico Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Toxicology Testing Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

1.5.3 Cosmetic

1.5.4 Chemical

1.5.5 Medical Devices

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Toxicology Testing Services Market Size

2.2 Toxicology Testing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Toxicology Testing Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Toxicology Testing Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 LabCorp

12.1.1 LabCorp Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction

12.1.4 LabCorp Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 LabCorp Recent Development

12.2 Charles River Laboratories

12.2.1 Charles River Laboratories Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction

12.2.4 Charles River Laboratories Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Charles River Laboratories Recent Development

12.3 Eurofins Scientific

12.3.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction

12.3.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

12.4 Bureau Veritas

12.4.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction

12.4.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

12.5 Envigo

12.5.1 Envigo Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction

12.5.4 Envigo Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Envigo Recent Development

12.6 Evotec

12.6.1 Evotec Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction

12.6.4 Evotec Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Evotec Recent Development

12.7 Merck

12.7.1 Merck Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction

12.7.4 Merck Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Merck Recent Development

12.8 SGS Group

12.8.1 SGS Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction

12.8.4 SGS Group Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SGS Group Recent Development

12.9 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

12.9.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction

12.9.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) Recent Development

12.10 WuXi AppTec

12.10.1 WuXi AppTec Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction

12.10.4 WuXi AppTec Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 WuXi AppTec Recent Development

Continued…

