Toxicology Testing Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Toxicology Testing Services Industry
Description
Increase in demand for detection of toxicity of products during their early stages of development, rise in R&D expenditure, growing preference for outsourcing of toxicological studies to contract research organizations, rise in consumer awareness about safety associated with the use of health care and cosmetic products, and increase in concern of toxicological effects of agricultural products on food and environment are some of the factors boosting the demand for toxicology testing services. Moreover, emergence of technologies, such as predictive toxicology testing services which avoid the use of animals for toxicology testing and stringent regulations associated with toxicology testing before marketing approval of new molecules are expected to drive the growth of the global toxicology testing services market during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Toxicology Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Toxicology Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Toxicology Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
LabCorp
Charles River Laboratories
Eurofins Scientific
Bureau Veritas
Envigo
Evotec
Merck
SGS Group
Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)
WuXi AppTec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In Vivo Method
In Vitro Method
In Silico Method
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Cosmetic
Chemical
Medical Devices
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Toxicology Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Toxicology Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Toxicology Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 In Vivo Method
1.4.3 In Vitro Method
1.4.4 In Silico Method
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Toxicology Testing Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
1.5.3 Cosmetic
1.5.4 Chemical
1.5.5 Medical Devices
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Toxicology Testing Services Market Size
2.2 Toxicology Testing Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Toxicology Testing Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Toxicology Testing Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 LabCorp
12.1.1 LabCorp Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction
12.1.4 LabCorp Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 LabCorp Recent Development
12.2 Charles River Laboratories
12.2.1 Charles River Laboratories Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction
12.2.4 Charles River Laboratories Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Charles River Laboratories Recent Development
12.3 Eurofins Scientific
12.3.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction
12.3.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development
12.4 Bureau Veritas
12.4.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction
12.4.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
12.5 Envigo
12.5.1 Envigo Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction
12.5.4 Envigo Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Envigo Recent Development
12.6 Evotec
12.6.1 Evotec Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction
12.6.4 Evotec Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Evotec Recent Development
12.7 Merck
12.7.1 Merck Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction
12.7.4 Merck Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Merck Recent Development
12.8 SGS Group
12.8.1 SGS Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction
12.8.4 SGS Group Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 SGS Group Recent Development
12.9 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)
12.9.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction
12.9.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) Recent Development
12.10 WuXi AppTec
12.10.1 WuXi AppTec Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction
12.10.4 WuXi AppTec Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 WuXi AppTec Recent Development
Continued…
