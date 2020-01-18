Touch Panel – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Touch Panel Industry

Global Touch Panel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

TPK

Nissha Printing

Ilijin Display

GIS

O-film

Wintek

Truly

Young Fast

CPT

HannsTouch Solution

Junda

Each-Opto electronics

Chung Hua EELY

JTouch

Guangdong Goworld

Laibao Hi-Technology

Samsung Display

Success Electronics

Top Touch

DPT-Touch

MELFAS

Fujitsu

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Touch Panel in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Capacitive Touch Panels

Resistive Touch Panels

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Computer

Smartphone

Home Appliances

Other

Some points from table of content:

Global Touch Panel Market Research Report 2018

1 Touch Panel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Touch Panel

1.2 Touch Panel Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Touch Panel Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Touch Panel Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Capacitive Touch Panels

1.2.4 Resistive Touch Panels

1.3 Global Touch Panel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Touch Panel Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Computer

1.3.3 Smartphone

1.3.4 Home Appliances

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Touch Panel Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Touch Panel Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Touch Panel (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Touch Panel Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Touch Panel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Touch Panel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Touch Panel Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Touch Panel Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Touch Panel Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Touch Panel Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Touch Panel Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Touch Panel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Touch Panel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Touch Panel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Touch Panel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Touch Panel Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Touch Panel Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Touch Panel Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Touch Panel Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Touch Panel Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Touch Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Touch Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Touch Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Touch Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Touch Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Touch Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Touch Panel Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Touch Panel Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Touch Panel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Touch Panel Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Touch Panel Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Touch Panel Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Touch Panel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Touch Panel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Touch Panel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 TPK

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Touch Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 TPK Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Nissha Printing

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Touch Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Nissha Printing Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Ilijin Display

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Touch Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Ilijin Display Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 GIS

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Touch Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 GIS Touch Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 O-film

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Touch Panel Product Category, Application and Specification