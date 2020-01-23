Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market – Reliability, Compatibility and the Portability of the Equipment Strikes Growth

Water purity is an important parameter for number of processes in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, power generation and pharmaceutical. The presence of organic compounds and other bacteria in the water can result in the failure of storage, filtration, and other components and systems.

When this type of contaminated water is left unfiltered, the compounds in the water can create significant challenges right from damaging the industrial system to the affecting product quality, thereby threatening the overall profitability of the organization. Water purity is critical for a number of industries such as pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing and power generation. TOC analyzer measures the amount of organic carbon present in a water or liquid sample. TOC analyzer equipment also decides the quality of the water.

The major driving factor that drives the global total organic carbon analyzers market is the needs to analyze the wastewater from organic matter. The other factors that boosts the growth of the global total organic carbon analyzers is the ability to oxidize efficiently organic compounds, reliability, compatibility and the portability of the equipment. The major restraining factor that restricts the growth of the TOC analyzer market is the high cost of equipment.

However, due to the growing investment in the wastewater treatment is expected to drive the growth of the market in future. Also, the TOC analyzer is used in monitoring and control of quality of processed water in the various industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, waste water treatment and others, which further is estimated to drive the market.

The global TOC analyzer market is segmented into type, technology, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type, the global TOC analyzers market is segmented into portable and benchtop.

Based on technology, the TOC analyzer market is segmented into ultraviolet oxidation, ultraviolet persulfate oxidation, and high temperature combustion. Based on end use industry, the TOC analyzer market is segmented into oil & gas, pharmaceutical, environment monitoring, food & beverage, petrochemical, and others.

Geographically, the global TOC analyzer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Asia Pacific TOC analyzer market is expected to have a significant market share due to the increasing population, and the increasing spending in the wastewater treatment followed by North America with a high growth rate.

