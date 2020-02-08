Total Ankle Replacement Market Report 2019 Future Forecast to 2024 with Growing Trends by Leading Companies – Integra LifeSciences Corporation,Wright Medical Technology, Inc,Small Bone Innovations, Inc,Zimmer Says at MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Total Ankle Replacement Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. A total ankle replacement is an artificial joint that resurfaces both sides of the ankle joint in order to relieve pain caused by arthritis and maintain range of motion of the ankle. The ankle joint connects the leg to the foot and is made up of a cartilage covered surface at the end of the tibia (or shin) bone which joins with a cartilage covered surface on the talus (or ankle) bone. A total ankle will replace the cartilage on these two surfaces with a metal on polyethylene “bearing” surface that are firmly attached to the bone. Motion between these two joint surfaces is what allows the up and down movement of the foot. When an ankle joint replacement is preformed it will only resurface the ankle joint itself and would not be expected to help arthritis pain that is coming from joints of the foot.

Scope of the Report:

Even though many aspects are still being defined (indications, long-term outcomes of the newer designs, etc.), TAR should no longer be considered inferior to ankle fusion or as an experimental procedure. However, surgeons should remember that TAR is not for every patient and that the appropriate indication, based on the evidence available, is fundamental to obtaining durable and predictable outcomes. Ankle fusion is still a valid alternative for patients who are not amenable to TAR. A thorough knowledge of ankle anatomy, pathologic anatomy and biomechanics together with a careful pre-operative planning are mandatory to successful technical performance of total ankle replacement surgery.

In the last several years, global Total Ankle Replacement industry got a sustained development. In 2015, the global capacity of Total Ankle Replacement is nearly 16490 units and the actual production is more than 14922 units.

With developed medical and manufacturing technology, USA and Europe are the major supplier of Total Ankle Replacement. Manufacturers from these two regions have occupied about 80% of the global market.

On the other hand, with higher medical level and living standard, USA is also the largest consumption market. And Europe followed, with about 37% of the consumption market, as the second largest consumption market.

China is the emerging market of Total Ankle Replacement industry. There are few manufacturers in China now, but there will be more companies enter into this market due to the larger and larger market demand.

For the international manufacturers, cooperated with the local manufacturers may be a good way to enter into local market, which is proved by many other industries like automotive industry. In addition, the development of domestic manufacturers will bring some pressure to the international manufacturers.

The worldwide market for Total Ankle Replacement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Total Ankle Replacement in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Wright Medical Technology, Inc

Small Bone Innovations, Inc

Zimmer

Corin

Adam D. Perler

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Material Product

Alloy Material Product

Resin Material Product

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Post-traumatic arthritis

