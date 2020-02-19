Tortilla Chips Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Tortilla Chips is a snack food made from corn tortillas, which are cut into wedges and then fried—or baked (alternatively they may be discs pressed out of corn masa then fried or baked). Corn tortillas are made of corn, vegetable oil, salt and water.

Scope of the Report:

The Tortilla Chips mainly Corn Based. The North America region accounted for the largest share 52.1% in the market for Tortilla Chips in 2016, the following is Europe and South America.

The global market for Tortilla Chips stood at 255 K MT in 2016 and is projected to be 301 K MT in 2022. North America will remain the largest demand.

The technology of the Tortilla Chips is not difficult, for example frying, hot air baking, etc. Baked Tortilla Chips are more healthy .And the big manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.

In the future, the growing food safety will play an important role in the development of the Tortilla Chips. In the future, if any company wants to enter into the industry, the new type of product will be an important feature.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3780929-global-tortilla-chips-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The worldwide market for Tortilla Chips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 8270 million US$ in 2024, from 5660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Tortilla Chips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GRUMA

Grupo Bimbo

PepsiCo

Truco Enterprises

Amplify Snack Brands

Arca Continental

Fireworks Foods

Greendot Health Foods

Hain Celestial

Intersnack Group

Kellogg

Mexican Corn Products

Snacka Lanka

Snyder’s-Lance

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Baked Tortilla Chips

Fried Tortilla Chips

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online

Offline

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tortilla Chips product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tortilla Chips, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tortilla Chips in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Tortilla Chips competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tortilla Chips breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3780929-global-tortilla-chips-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tortilla Chips Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Baked Tortilla Chips

1.2.2 Fried Tortilla Chips

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Online

1.3.2 Offline

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GRUMA

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Tortilla Chips Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GRUMA Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Grupo Bimbo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Tortilla Chips Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Grupo Bimbo Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 PepsiCo

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Tortilla Chips Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 PepsiCo Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Truco Enterprises

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Tortilla Chips Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Truco Enterprises Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Amplify Snack Brands

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Tortilla Chips Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Amplify Snack Brands Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Arca Continental

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Tortilla Chips Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Arca Continental Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3780929

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)