Top Scenario: Global Rotary Hammers Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2028

Rotary hammers, commonly known as rotary hammer drills, produce a pounding force to drill through a masonry. A rotary hammer has a piston, which enables the pounding action. Rotary hammers are extensively adopted in various sectors such as manufacturing, metal working, construction, decoration, professional or personal use and others. They are usually handheld-type and are either corded or cordless, i.e. battery powered.

Rotary Hammers Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rotary hammers are suitable for overhead drilling and offer better impact energy as compared to normal hammer drills. Thus, it is expected that rotary hammer drills might replace normal drills in the coming years to a great extent. Further, rotary hammer drills are durable and the preferred tool for professional users, which augments the growth of the professional end-use market segment. The great shock absorbing qualities and superior strength of rotary hammers are anticipated to make them the preferred handling tools among professionals and residential consumers. Another benefit of rotary hammers is that they have three settings: hammer drill, just hammer or drill mode; hence, if required, they can also be used as mini jackhammers. Thus, a rotary hammer can function as a multitasking equipment, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Currently, manufacturers are offering lightweight rotary hammers with adjustable grips made of texturized rubber, i.e. thermosetting elastomers, enabling a firm and slip-resistant grip. This will significantly contribute towards the expansion of the rotary hammer market.

Increasing construction activities and the expanding automotive industry are expected to drive the metal working sector, which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for rotary hammers. In certain regions such as North America and Europe, people adopt rotary hammers as handy tools to fix things and they prefer doing it themselves instead of calling in professionals. This might create notable opportunities in the rotary hammers market during the forecast period. Moreover, the consumer inclination towards home decoration is expected to contribute towards the demand for rotary hammers. However, the cost factor might challenge the growth of the rotary hammer market. Also, in the case of residential or small time use, occasional consumers are most likely to pick a normal hammer than a rotary hammer.

Global Rotary Hammer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of cord type, the global rotary hammer market has been segmented as:

Corded Rotary Hammers Single-Mode Corded Double-Mode Corded Triple-Mode Corded Cordless Rotary Hammers

On the basis of end-use, the global rotary hammer market has been segmented as:

Manufacturing Metal Working Construction Decoration Professional Service Others

Rotary Hammer Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to register high demand for rotary hammers, owing to the interest towards Do-It-Yourself (DIY) equipment in the region. Further, the region also has prominent presence of local as well as global manufacturers. China is estimated to gain traction in the market, owing to the presence of numerous local rotary hammer manufacturers, low cost raw materials and economic labor. Thus, the market in the country is predicted to be an exporter of rotary hammers. Increased construction activities in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and South East Pacific are likely to augment the demand for rotary hammers over the forecast period. The inclination towards self-dependent equipment in Western Europe and Eastern Europe is stipulated to fuel the trade of rotary hammers during the projected period.

Global Rotary Hammer Market: Market Participants

The rotary hammer market is expected to be a fragmented one, owing to a presence of a wide range of local and global manufacturers. Examples of some of the market participants in the global rotary hammers market identified across the value chain include,

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Power Tools

Stanley

metabo

Hilti

DEWALT

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Makita

Yato Tools (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

Milwaukee Tool

