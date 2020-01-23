Top Manufacturers Report of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Global Market 2019 : By End User (Construction, Telecom, Oil & Gas), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)

Press Release – 31 Jan 2019

Latest Update “Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market: Analysis By Tools Type (HDD Rig Machine, Reamers, Drill Bits, Swivels, Lead Rods, Others), By End User (Construction, Telecom, Oil & Gas), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market has been segmented on the basis of Tools Type (HDD Rig Machine, Reamers, Drill Bits, Swivels, Lead Roads, others) and End User Sector (Construction, Telecom, Oil & Gas), By Region-North America, Europe, APAC, ROW and By Country-USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, China.

Rising prevalence of applicability of Horizontal directional drilling technique for infrastructure development is backing the growth of Global HDD tools Market. Additionally, installation of sub-surface optical fibre cables, pipes in oil and gas exploration activities will drive the global horizontal directional drilling tools market across various regions.

Global Market is projected to advance and display a sustainable growth represented by a CAGR of over 6.34% during 2017 – 2022, primarily driven by Rising prevalence of applicability of Horizontal directional drilling technique for infrastructure development. The Horizontal Directional Drilling market is expected to grow the market in the forecast period on the back of increasing telecommunication and internet penetration. Among the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is also projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising investment in infrastructure projects, internet penetration and exploration activities in oil and gas sector.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tool Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

– Horizontal Directional Drilling Tool Market

– Analysis By Tools Type – HDD Rig Machines, Reamers, Drill Bits, Swivels, Lead Rods. Others

– Analysis By End User Sector – Construction, Telecom, Oil & Gas

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, China (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Other Report Highlights

– Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

– Market Trends

– Porter Five Force Analysis

– Company Analysis – Sandvik, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG, Vermeer, American Augers, Goodeng Machine, Prime Drilling, Ditch Witch

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

