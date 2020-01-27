Top Manufacturers Report of Global Power Tools Market 2019-2024

Research and Development News —

Latest Update "Global Power Tools Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024"

A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools.

“Scope of the Report:”

In the industry, Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Bosch and TTI ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.83%, 17.76% and 17.40% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The worldwide market for Power Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 34400 million US$ in 2024, from 23500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Power Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

Hitachi Koki

Hilti

Metabo

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

C. & E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric power tool

Pneumatic power tool

Hydraulic and other power tool

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Other

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Power Tools product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Tools, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Tools in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Power Tools competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Power Tools breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Power Tools market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Tools sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

