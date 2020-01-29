Top Manufacturers Report of GLOBAL NATURAL GAS PIPELINES INDUSTRY OUTLOOK 2019 TO 2022

Latest Update “Global Natural Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Natural Gas Pipelines” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

A Comprehensive Report on major, trunk natural gas pipelines industry in the world. The report provides key natural gas pipeline details for major active, planned, announced and suspended pipelines in the world. The details provided include pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for major, trunk natural gas pipelines across the world by country and by region. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. The report further provides key country comparisons within a region and regional comparisons, based on contribution to total pipeline length (regional/global). The report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.

. .

‘ ‘

Scope

– Updated information on all active and planned natural gas pipelines in the world

– Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all active and planned natural gas pipelines to 2022

– Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned natural gas pipelines till 2022

– Latest developments and contracts related to natural gas pipeline industry at the regional level.

. .

‘ ‘

1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 6

1.2. List of Figures 19

2. Introduction 21

2.1. What Is This Report About? 21

2.2. Market Definition 21

3. Global Natural Gas Pipelines Industry 22

3.1. Global Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Snapshot 22

3.2. Global Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Planned Pipelines 24

3.3. Global Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Regional Comparisons 29

4. Africa Natural Gas Pipelines Industry 31

5. Asia Natural Gas Pipelines Industry 81

6. Caribbean Natural Gas Pipelines Industry 153

7. Europe Natural Gas Pipelines Industry 163

8. Former Soviet Union Natural Gas Pipelines Industry 256

9. Middle East Natural Gas Pipelines Industry 302

10. North America Natural Gas Pipelines Industry 347

11. Oceania Natural Gas Pipelines Industry 422

12. South America Natural Gas Pipelines Industry 463

13. Appendix 491

13.1. Abbreviations 491

13.2. Status Definition 491

13.3. Methodology 491

13.4. Contact Us 492

13.5. Disclaimer 492

1.1 List of Tables

Table 1: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Global, Pipelines Key Statistics, Jun 2018 28

Table 2: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Global, Pipeline Length by Key Countries (km), Jun 2018 28

Table 3: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Global, Top 10 Planned Pipeline Lengths Details, Jun 2018 30

Table 4: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Global, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned Pipelines (US$ mil), 2018-2022 31

Table 5: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Global, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned Pipelines by Country (US$ mil), 2018-2022 32

Table 6: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Global, Top 10 Cross Country Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 34

Table 7: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Global, Regional Comparison based on Contribution to Global Natural Gas Pipeline Network (%), Jun 2018 35

Table 8: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Africa, Pipelines Key Statistics, Jun 2018 37

Table 9: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Africa, Pipeline Length by Key Countries (km), Jun 2018 38

Table 10: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Africa, Planned Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 39

Table 11: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Africa, Planned Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 (Contd.1) 40

Table 12: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Africa, Planned Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 (Contd.2) 41

Table 13: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Africa, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned Pipelines (US$ mil), 2018-2022 42

Table 14: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Africa, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned Pipelines by Country (US$ mil), 2018-2022 43

Table 15: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Africa, Cross Country Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 45

Table 16: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Africa, Cross Country Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 (Contd.1) 46

Table 17: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Algeria, Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 47

Table 18: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Algeria, Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 (Contd.1) 48

Table 19: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Nigeria, Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 49

Table 20: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Nigeria, Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 (Contd.1) 50

Table 21: Natural Gas Pipelines Industry, Nigeria, Pipelines Details, Jun 2018 (Contd.2) 51

Continue…..

