Top Drive Systems Market: Lucrative Opportunity across Globe

Top Drive Systems Market: Overview

Top drive is a mechanical system on a drilling rig that simplifies drilling of borehole for extraction of petroleum, gases and water. Top drive systems are used for mineral exploration, underground storage of unwanted substances, environmental site assessment, geothermal installation, geotechnical investigation and temperature measurement for installing underground utilities. Different components of top drive systems are body (pipe handling system, slurry circulating passage and power swivel), guide rail and block, hydraulic drive, electric drive and control system.

Top drive systems are more favorable than traditional Kelly drive systems as they save time and provide efficiency of drilling operation. The characteristics that make top drive systems popular than traditional Kelly systems are safer drilling operation, back reaming, reduction possibility of stuck pipe incidents and detachable connections.

Top Drive Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driving factors for global top drive systems market growth are rise in number of drilling rigs, drilling activities and increase in exploration activities. The other factors contributing to the growth of top drive systems market are rise in demand for oil rigs, increase in energy consumption and emerging technologies for extraction of natural resources. Moreover, use of top drive systems for on-shore and off-shore purpose and safety concerns also boosting the growth of top drive systems market. Its machinery reduces substantial time of drilling operation making it suitable for broad adoption in applications such as land drills, ocean drills and offshore drills.

However, development of unconventional reserves, political issues, technological incompetence, environmental concerns and oil spills could restrain the growth of global top drive market.

Top Drive Systems Market: Segmentation

The global top drive systems market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, design of vessel and the geography. On the basis of technology, the global top drive systems market is segmented as hydraulic top driver systems and electric top driver systems. The hydraulic top drive systems technology is appropriate for complicated working conditions as it has the ability to resist sand storm, pollution and huge temperature variation. The electric top drive systems are further categorized on the basis of control type into one-to-one, many-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many control methods.

Different applications of global top drive systems market include onshore and offshore applications. The offshore applications include ultra-deepwater, deep water and shallow water applications. In terms of design of vessel the global top drive systems market is segmented as semi-submersibles, drill ships and jack-up top drive systems. Moreover, on the basis of geography the global top drive systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Top Drive Systems Market: Key Players

The key players of global top drive systems market are Tesco Corporation, Warrior Manufacturing Services Ltd, National Oilwell Varco., China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Cameron International Corporation, Honghua Group Limited, Aker Solutions AS, Bentec GMBH Drilling & Oilfield Systems, Axon Energy Products and Canrig Drilling Technology Limited.