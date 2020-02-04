Top Display Technologies and Devices Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Global Top Display Technologies and Devices Market: Snapshot

The global top display technologies and devices market is envisaged to witness the flourish of virtual retinal technology in the current era of vast technological advancement. Virtual retinal technology could offer plentiful business opportunities in diverse applications. In the coming years, virtual retinal technology is foretold to showcase a massive potential for growth, albeit it is still at the embryonic phase. The foreseeable future is expected to birth major growth prospects for virtual retinal technology as the demand for cost-effective products coupled with grander resolution quality and performance products touches a sky-high level.

Considered as an affordable alternative to the more expensive organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, quantum dot light-emitting diode (QLED) technology is anticipated to make the cut in the global top display technologies and devices market. For instance, Samsung’s QLED television claimed to be a “quantum leap in technology” offers an expansive scale of colors, higher brightness, and brilliant contrast.

During the last decade, interactive displays had exhibited a commanding status in the global top display technologies and devices market on the back of several technological developments such as interactive whiteboards. Government and education are predicted to be the top two markets for interactive whiteboards. Industry players could cash in on the inseparable concept between human interface and touch. The demand for interactive displays at public places and on desktops is envisioned to invite an exponential growth as more number of users get familiar with smart mobile devices and tablets.

Global Top Display Technologies and Devices Market: Overview

The global top display technologies and devices market has experienced various technological advancements and has witnessed steady growth over the last few years. Currently, the majorly implemented technologies are light emitting diodes (LED), virtual retinal, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and quantum dots. The key display devices discussed in the report are flexible displays, screenless displays, 3D displays, and interactive displays. The proliferation of consumer electronics is a primary factor driving the market for all top display technologies and devices.

This research report estimates the market size and trends in the near future, by methodically examining the current scenario and historic information and statistics pertaining to the top display technologies and devices market at both regional and global levels. For a lucid analysis, the report broadly segments the market on the basis of technology and devices. The statistics for each segment are presented in terms of volume as well as value. The report also includes a detailed description of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market and analysis of the extent of their impact on the growth. It includes tools such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to derive the competitive landscape of the market.

Global Top Display Technologies and Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand for quantum dots is expected to follow an exponential growth track owing to the increasing emphasis on products with high-resolution quality, superior performance, and cost-effectiveness. The adoption of the quantum dot technology is gaining traction. The emergence of LED with quantum dots luminophores is likely to fuel the quantum dots display market in the foreseeable future. These luminophores offer benefits such as excellent quantum yield, high stability, low energy consumption, narrow emission band, and low cost.

The market for OLED is also expected to tread along a healthy growth track. OLED displays are being increasingly adopted in consumer electronic products such as tablets, televisions, wearable devices, and smartphones. The market is witnessing a transformation with the advent of flexible displays and flexible lighting. The increasing adoption of OLED technology in smart devices, favorable government initiatives for OLED lighting research, and incessant technological advancements are key factors favoring the growth of the OLED market.

The demand for screenless displays is likely to grow rapidly in the coming years. The rising preference for smart solutions to traditional displays is propelling the demand for these displays. The screenless display is emerging at a promising pace. It has the capability to display information without the presence of actual screens.

Global Top Display Technologies and Devices Market: Regional and Competitive Outlook

The key regional markets covered in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will be an attractive destination for investments in the field of display technologies and devices during the forecast period. The domicile of leading manufacturers is providing a significant boost to the growth of the region. The U.S. presents a large market for smart devices and is a center of rapid technological advancements and is, therefore, a major contributor to the growth of the region.

The leading players are allocating sizeable funds to the research and development of technologies that can be a game changer in the global top display technologies and devices market. They are focusing on product portfolio diversification to consolidate their presence in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are LG Display Co., Ltd. Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Google Inc., Innolux Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, QD Vision Inc., and Microvision Inc.

