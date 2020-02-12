Top Details of GLOBAL LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025

Latest Update “Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

Rising demand for electric vehicles due to government regulations and subsidies encouraging battery recycling, and growing demand for smart devices in emerging economies are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Automotive is projected to be the largest industry segment of the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling.

This report researches the worldwide Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Lithium-ion Battery Recycling capacity, production, value, price and market share of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling in global market.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Umicore

Glencore

Retriev Technologies

Raw Materials

International Metals Reclamation

Metal Conversion Technologies

American Manganese (Ami)

Sitrasa

Tes-Amm

Li-Cycle Technology

Neometals

Recupyl Sas

– Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Breakdown Data by Type



Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium-iron Phosphate

Lithium-Manganese Oxide

LTO

NCA

LCO



– Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Breakdown Data by Application



Car

Ship

Industrial

Electric Power

– Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Breakdown Data by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Lithium-ion Battery Recycling manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling :



History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

