Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Films Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2027

In the last few years, flexible packaging market has achieved tremendous growth. Top coated direct thermal printing films are mainly used for information printing of images on airline baggage tags, readymade food labels, industrial bar code applications, retail price marking and logistics labels. Barcode printing on the paper is the key application which is offered by top coated direct thermal printing films. The top coated direct thermal printing films are used in various end-use industries such as, food & beverages, electrical and electronics, retail, industrial goods etc. Top coated direct thermal printing films possess high resistance to heat, water, UV light, and chemicals, among others, as a result of which, the top coated direct thermal printing films market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Direct thermal printing is the technology used in top coated direct thermal printing films. Top coated direct thermal printable (DTP) films are BOPP based films with a proprietary coating which enables image formation on the films when it comes in direct contact with the thermal printer. Top coated direct thermal printing films are best suited for the indoor applications where temperatures are below 140 degrees because the image produced by it are heat, light, and chemical sensors. Due to a highly diversified scope of applications, the top coated direct thermal printing films market is expected to witness a largely positive growth, over the forecast period.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5424

Global top coated direct thermal printing films market: Dynamics

One of the key applications of top coated direct thermal printing films is barcode printing. Over time, emergence of modern retail and trade practices has created an absolute need for real time tracking and identification of products. This is expected to be one of the major contributors to growth of the global top coated direct thermal printing films market. Barcodes find applications in shipping, logistics, and airport bags, among others. Increased demand for safety and security of the product has in turn, fueled demand for tamper evident packaging solutions, leading to growth in preference for solutions such as barcodes, and ultimately, top coated direct thermal printing films.

Top coated direct thermal printing films are cost-effective, compared to other films, and therefore enjoy higher preference. As compared to films conventionally used for thermal printing, top coated direct thermal printing films are tough and have high resistance, a property which is expected to increase preference for top coated direct thermal printing films, over the forecast period. One demerit for top coated direct thermal printing films is the usage of plastic. The plastic is required to be replaced in a couple of months, due to damage by exposure to sunlight. This factor might prove to be a hurdle to growth of the global top coated direct thermal printing films market, over the forecast period.

Global top coated direct thermal printing films market: Segmentation

The global top coated direct thermal printing films market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of material type, the global top coated direct thermal printing films market has been segmented as:

Paper

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Polystyrene (PS) Others



On the basis of thickness, the global top coated direct thermal printing films market has been segmented as:

<50 microns

50 – 60 microns

60 – 70 microns

>70 microns

On the basis of end-user industry, the global top coated direct thermal printing films market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care & Cosmetics

Industrial Goods

Retail

Others

Global top coated direct thermal printing films market: Geographical Outlook

The global top coated direct thermal printing films market has been divided into seven regions as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global top coated direct thermal printing films market, followed by the Western Europe and North America regions. While the North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness moderate growth of the forecast period, the APEJ region is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR, over the forecast period. The Latin America region is also expected to witness substantial growth in usage of top coated direct thermal printing films.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5424

Global top coated direct thermal printing films market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global top coated direct thermal printing films market are – Cosmo Films Ltd, AM Labels, and Mondi Group, among others.