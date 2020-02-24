Toothcare Market Inclinations Exhibit Growing Demand during the Period until 2026

Treating common dental problems such as toothaches and tooth decays by visiting the dentist is become less feasible. Paying the bills and getting prescribed with several pills adds to the inconvenience of people suffering from the unbearable pain of toothaches. This trend is widely exercised across the globe, and has created a vast consumer base for toothcare products. Floss picks and mouthwashes are being sold through retail stores as purchasing such toothcare products doesn’t entail dentist prescriptions. Companies involved in the production of toothcare products are focusing on creating new formulations for consumables. Several leading toothcare product manufacturers are extending their product line by renovating the designs of their products to increase applicability. In addition, increasing incidence of rare dental problems is also influencing companies to invest in development of new toothcare products.

An exclusive forecast study published by Fact.MR projects that the global toothcare market will expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, 2017-2026. In terms of volume, the global toothcare market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 2.1%. The report further estimates that the global toothcare market will reach a valuation of US$ 30 Bn by the end of 2026.

Brimming Sales of Toothpastes to Drive Market Growth

Key insights from the report reveal that toothpastes are top-selling products in the global toothcare market. By 2026-end, toothpastes will represent more than half of global toothcare market volumes. The report also registers a growing demand for mouthwashes. In terms of region, North America is expected to register impressive growth in sales of toothcare products, while the APEJ region will register largest toothcare market through 2026.

Online Retailers to Register Fastest Sales through 2026

In 2018 and beyond, modern trade outlets will continue to represent the largest sales channel for toothcare products. By the end of 2026, nearly 2,000,000 tons of toothcare products will be sold through modern trade channels across the globe. The report also reveals that online retailers will register a high volume CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. In terms of nature of the toothcare products, natural and organic products will gain highest traction, while the demand for conventional toothcare products will dwindle in the foreseeable future.

Competition Tracking

Leading manufacturers of toothcare products have been profiled in the report. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adcock Ingram, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Mundipharma International, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Oral-B Laboratories, Royal Philips N.V., Kao Corp., and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA are observed as the key players in the global toothcare market. Majority of these companies are expected to work towards brand development. Several market players are also likely to invest in development of new formulations that can help them extend their product lines through 2026.

