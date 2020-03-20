Tonometry Market Growth Likely To Propelled by Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma In Upcoming Years

The global tonometry market is segmented into types such as applanation tonometry, pascal dynamic contour tonometer, rebound tonometer and indentation tonometer. Further, applanation tonometry segment in sub-segmented into contact and non-contact. Among these segments, applanation tonometry segment is projected to account for the leading market in the overall tonometry market and is expected to seize a highest CAGR over the forecast period. Further, the factors propelling the growth of applanation tonometry segment includes it is easy to operate along with it outcomes high accuracy. Moreover, rising prevalence of glaucoma disease is anticipated to upsurge the demand for tonometer for the diagnosis of glaucoma.

Global tonometry market is expected to register a 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global Tonometry Market is anticipated to account for exponential revenue during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, supporting government initiatives for the eye care industry all over the globe is expected to propel the growth of tonometry market.

The hospitals segment by end user is believed to grab a notable CAGR by the end of 2024. Moreover, advancement in imaging products to rectify the various ophthalmic diseases along with rising number of hospitals in developing region is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of hospitals segment. In the regional platform, North America tonometry market is expected to account for biggest market in global tonometry market. Further, U.S. is the dominating country in this region owing to presence of key vendors and presence of developed healthcare infrastructure. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is believed to be the fastest growing tonometry market due to presence large population affected with eye diseases.

Evolution of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

Rapidly increasing ophthalmic diseases all over the globe have augmented the demand for highly advanced imaging diagnostic devices are rapidly evolving the ophthalmic diagnostic industry all across the globe. Moreover, continuous research and development activities by major key vendors in the field of tonometry on the back positive support from government is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of tonometry market.

Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma

Growing number of population affected glaucoma all across the globe is boosting the demand for tonometer for diagnosis of the disease. For instance, according to American Academy of Ophthalmology, the number of glaucoma affected of people is expected to increase to 3.3 Million by the end of 2020. This factor is believed to foster the growth of tonometry market over the forecast period.

On the contrary, high cost of tonometry is expected to hamper the growth of tonometry market.

The report titled “Tonometry Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global tonometry market in terms of market segmentation by type, by technology, by modality, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global tonometry market which includes company profiling of Topcon Corporation, Oculus Inc., Keeler Ltd., iCare Medical Inc., Reichert Technologies, Rexxam Co., Ltd., Nidek Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Accutome Inc., Canon U.S.A., Inc. and TomeyUSA. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global tonometry market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

