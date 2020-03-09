Tomato Seed Oil Market |keyplayers Natural Sourcing, LLC, Botanic Innovations, LLC, Leven Rose, & others

The demand for tomato-based products is increasing as customers continue to learn the nutritive and functional benefits that tomatoes offer.

Tomato seed oil is a steady and greatly penetrating oil. It is a remarkably nourishing addition to ant-wrinkle serums, facial creams, lip care products, anti-aging formulations, make-up, hair products, shaving products, and other personal care & cosmetic formulations. However, the seed and skin of tomatoes have been proven to be the most nutritive, and both are usually separated in most of the tomato-based products. Tomato seed oil is emerging as an ideal ingredient for several products, especially personal and skin care products, due to the nourishing benefits of tomato seeds, especially the high content of lycopene. Moreover, the tomato seed oil market is expected to witness extensive growth due to technological advancements in the industry.

However, the availability of substitutes for tomato seeds is among the factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the tomato seed oil market in the coming years.

Emergence of premium personal care and skin care products is boosting the market

Tomato seed oil is highly recommended for dry, damaged, and brittle hair to boost healthy hair growth, increase vitality, and repair split ends. Moreover, the presence of advanced research & development centers, and the inclination of companies toward premiumization are some the factors that are expected to boost the revenue of the tomato seed oil market worldwide.

Tomato seed oil is typically used for the treatment of cellulite, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin conditions. Tomato seed oil is loaded with anti-oxidants and lycopene, which makes it an excellent ingredient for natural sun protection products and hence, it is preferred by an increasing number of individuals, which is another factor propelling the market.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9295

Tomato Seed Oil Market – Market Segmentation:

By nature, the tomato seed oil market is segmented into:

Organic Tomato Seed Oil

Conventional Tomato Seed Oil

By extraction, the tomato seed oil market is segmented into:

Cold Pressed Tomato Seed Oil

Expeller Pressed Tomato Seed Oil

Solvent Extracted Tomato Seed Oil

CO2 Extracted Tomato Seed Oil

Infusion/Maceration Tomato Seed Oil

Winterized Tomato Seed Oil

RBD (Refined, Bleached, and Deodorized) Tomato Seed Oil

By grade, the tomato seed oil market is segmented into:

Regular Tomato Seed Oil

Pharmaceutical Grade Tomato Seed Oil

Premium Grade Tomato Seed Oil

By end use, the tomato seed oil market is segmented into:

Anti-aging Formulations

Lip Care

Hair Products

Makeup Products

Wrinkle Serum

Facial Creams

Other Cosmetic Formulations

By sales channel, the tomato seed oil market is segmented into:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mass Grocery Retailers Food & Drink Specialty Stores Online Retailing



Global Tomato Seed Oil Market – Key Players:

Some of the key market players identified in the global tomato seed oil market include Natural Sourcing, LLC, Botanic Innovations, LLC, Leven Rose, Aramacs, PRZ, KAZIMA, Greenwood Essential, Aarshaveda Wellness Pvt Ltd., Deve Herbes, and Kama Ayurveda.

Key Developments in the Global Tomato Seed Oil Market:

The tomato seed oil market is expected to grow owing to new product launches and innovations. In June 2016, Leven Rose, a health and beauty company in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., launched a new product – Tomato Seed Oil. The product is 100% organic and helps in treating damaged hair and skin problems such as wrinkles and sunspots.

Opportunities for Tomato Seed Oil Participants:

Cold pressed tomato seed oil is gaining traction owing to its nutritional value, which makes it a vital ingredient in human wellness products and dietary supplements. The product also has beautifying benefits when used as a cosmetic ingredient in personal care products. Increasing per capita spending in the Asia Pacific is playing a prominent role in the growth of the tomato seed oil market.

The Asia market is estimated to record the fastest growth owing to the changing lifestyle, growing healthcare concerns, intensifying demand for personal care products, and the inclination of consumers toward personal grooming. Moreover, rigorous efforts have been channeled toward producing different skin care formulations and products across the world using tomato seed oil for diverse personal and skin care applications. The widespread usage of tomato seed oil is justified because the product is inexpensive and available in vast quantities.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis of the tomato seed oil market has been conducted using a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, application, and encapsulation process of the segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of the value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, and consolidated & synthesized at a global scale to estimate the overall market sizes.

Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9295