Toluene Market Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Forecast, Applications and Future Prospects by 2023

Toluene Market Overview

The global toluene market is growing with the impulsive pace; mainly due to the growing petrochemical sector. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of toluene is booming and expected to gain influence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a remarkable growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a higher CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

The increasing production capacity of toluene in refineries, and other sectors has led to a surge in demand for petrochemical products in developed and emerging economies. Moreover, end-use industries such as consumer goods, automotive, and buildings & construction provides a momentum to the toluene market growth.

Get Free Sample Copy of “Toluene Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1034

Globally, the market for toluene is driven by the region Asia Pacific, owing to expansion of production facilities in end –use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and energy sectors. Toluene is prominently used as an octane booster fuel in internal combustion engines to improve the performance and increase the life cycle of systems. It is used a feed stock for the production of polyurethane foams and utilized immensely in oil & gas, petrochemical industries. The growing consumption of toluene’s derivatives such as polystyrene (PS) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in packaging and laboratory ware sectors are the major trends and factors behind their growth in the market.

Toluene is used as an ink solvent in a type of magazine printing due to its quick evaporating nature and glossy finish to the product. Additionally, its left over aromatic hydrocarbons can be recycled. It is also utilized in paints, lacquers, thinners, glues, correction fluid, nail polish remover, printing and leather tanning processes. It is used in the production of pharmaceuticals, dyes, and others.

On the other hand, its toxic characteristics and aromatic nature has hampered the growth of toluene in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global toluene market is categorized on the basis of grade, application, and region.

On the basis of grade, the market is bifurcated into commercial, nitration, and toluene diisocyantes.

On the basis of application, the toluene market is categorized into intermediates, fuel additives, foam, polymer production, solvents, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific region holds the major portion of global toluene market. China is still the leading country in the market owing to growing expansion of production and infrastructure facilities in heavy end-use industries. Increasing consumption of polystyrene and polyurethane foams in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others has boosted the toluene market demand in Malaysia, Japan and Thailand. North American region is set to grow at a higher CAGR owing to growing demand for lightweight products in automotive and packaging sectors. Additionally, the European region has witnessed a significant growth due to adoption of product in buildings & construction, consumer goods, and others.

Competitive Analysis

China Petrochemical Corporation. (China), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Covestro AG (Germany), BP p.l.c. (U.K.), SK innovation Co., Ltd (South Korea), BASF SE (Germany.), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands), Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation (Taiwan), CPC Corporation (Taiwan), Braskem (Brazil), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global toluene market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 18, 2015 – BASF SE (Germany), one of the leading producers of toluene, declared that the company has inaugurated a new Toluene Diisocyanate plant of 300,000 metric tonnes, at its Ludwigshafen site in Germany. It was the most expensive plant ever built in their history and expected to create around 200 jobs. This plant was set up with an investment of over Euro 1 billion. One of the officials also announced that three components produced from TDI complex were dinitrotoluene(DNT), toluylendiamine (TDA) and toluene diisocyanate. The initiation of this plant was set to propel the market over the forecast period due to growing consumption of toluene in production of polystyrene and polyurethane foams in furniture, mattresses, and others.

October 12, 2017 – BASF SE (Germany), one of the prominent producers of toluene, announced that the company has withdrawn its TDI( toluene diisocyanate) plant in Germany. The presence of dichlorobenzene in final product has led the company to take this decision. Due to this, about 50 customers were affected because dichlorobenzene is termed as a highly dangerous chemical for human beings surviving in the environment. The major reason behind this problem was the technical defect caused during production. Due to this disaster, the company has decided to stop its production and this decision was predicted to hinder market growth in Europe.

Browse Complete Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/toluene-market-1034

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]