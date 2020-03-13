Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) Market: Information by Forms, Application, Region, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:-

Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) is a reactive chemical of colorless and flammable liquid. It is used to react with alcohol-based polymer to form polyurethane products. TDI is manufacture by the synthesis process of toluene, nitric acid and sulfuric acid mixture. It is further reacted with phosgene to produce TDI. The product application majorly founds in industrial and consumer goods.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7249

Market Segmentation:-

The global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market has been segmented based on form, application, and region.

By form, the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market has been segmented into 2,4-toluene diisocyanate, 2,6-toluene diisocyanate. These are forms of isomers which are commercially found in mixtures of 80/20 of 2,4-TDI and 2,6-TDI.

Based on application, the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market has been segmented as flexible foam, paints & coatings, elastomers, binders, adhesives and sealants, and others. Flexible foams account for the major market share of the product for automotive, carpet underlay and furniture. Paints & coatings are preferred to be the second most demanding application of the product in construction Industry.

Competitive Analysis:-

Some of the prominent players in the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market are

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

LANXESS (Germany)

Covestro (Germany)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd (China)

Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd (China)

China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd (China)

Anderson Development (US).

Avail Discount on this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7249

Regional Analysis:-

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market. Japan leads the innovation of products along with expansion of market applications in the region. China accounts for the major consumer of toluene diisocyanates (TDI), with more than quarter global market share in 2017.

North America and Europe are the other significant regional markets for toluene diisocyanates (TDI). U.S. and Germany are the leading countries for raising demand of PU foams, especially in furniture and automotive industry. Several manufacturers in the region focused on product innovation and advancements in processing technologies.

Table Of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

4.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce Merchants

5 Industry Overview Of Global Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

To Be Continue….

List of Tables:-

Table 1 Global Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) Market, By Region, 2016–2023

Table 2 North America: Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 3 Europe: Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) Market, By Country, 2016–2023

To Be Continue….

The complete report is available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/toluene-diisocyanates-market-7249

About Market Research Future: –

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact: –

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]