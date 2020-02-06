Tokenization Market 2018 – 2026 Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Tokenization Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The tokenization market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global tokenization market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, adoption analysis (by application), and trends of the market. Further, key market indicators included in the report highlight the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global tokenization market. A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the tokenization market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Tokenization Market: Scope of the Report

The tokenization market has been segmented based on components, solution, enterprise size, and end-use. Based on components, the market has been segmented into hardware, software (on- premise, cloud) and services (managed/outsourced services, professional services). Based on solution, the market is segmented into payment security, customer data management, compliance & policy management, and encryption. On the basis of enterprise size, the market has been divided as small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on end-use, the market has been bifurcated into BFSI, retail & consumer goods, government, education, military & defense, automotive, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others (hospitality & transportation). The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global tokenization market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global tokenization market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive tokenization market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the tokenization market.

The report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the tokenization market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies, financial information, and developments under the company profile section. The report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the tokenization market. The report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the tokenization market. It explains the various participants including software & hardware vendors and system integrators of the ecosystem in the market.

Global Tokenization Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.



Global Tokenization Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global tokenization market. Some of the key players profiled in the tokenization market include Gemalto NV, Futurex, Thales e-Security, Inc., CipherCloud, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Protegrity USA, Inc., TokenEx, First Data Corporation, and CyberSource Corporation.

