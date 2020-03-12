TMJ Disorders Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019

TMJ disorders is commonly known as temporomandibular joint and muscle disorders. This is a medical condition which causes dysfunction and pain in the jaw joint and the muscles that control jaw movement. This medical condition is more common is women than men. According to the American Academy of Orofacial Pain, TMJ disorders may have more than one symptoms and causes. Some of the major symptoms of this disorder are aching facial pain, tenderness or pain in jaws, pain while chewing etc. TMJ disorders can occur if the joint’s cartilage is damaged by arthritis or by a blow or other impact or the disk erodes or moves out of its proper alignment.

The Global TMJ Disorders Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~3.9% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 1229.1 million by 2023.

Segmentation

The global TMJ disorders market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, which includes physical exam, imaging tests, and others. Imaging tests plays important role in diagnosis of this disorder, these tests may include Computerized Tomography (CT) scan, X-rays, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), TMJ arthroscopy, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, academic institutes, medical research centers, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market is segmented into medications, therapies, surgical or other procedures, alternative medicine, and others. Medications is sub-segmented into pain relievers, anti-inflammatories, tricyclic antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and others. Some therapies also help to cure this disorder such as Oral splints or mouth guards (occlusal appliances), physical therapy, counseling, and others. Some surgical or other procedures includes arthrocentesis, injections, TMJ arthroscopy, modified condylotomy, open-joint surgery, and others. Alternative medicine is also used for the treatment of this disorder such as acupuncture, relaxation techniques, biofeedback, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global TMJ disorders market. According to National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, approximately 10 million people are suffering from this disorder in the US alone. North America region, especially US is the dominating country in this market due to various reasons such as advanced medical facilities, ongoing research and clinical trials related to TMJ disorder, and availability of skilled health professionals. In Latin American countries, awareness of this disorder is growing which is driving the market growth in this region.

Increasing cases of TMJ disorder is leading the market growth in European region. Availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic options are also playing important role in the growth of this market. Ongoing research by medical research laboratories and academic institutes are leading to new developments for effective cure of this disorder. Other factors such as highly skilled medical professionals, well aware patients, and extended insurance cover are driving the market growth.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing exceptional growth in almost every product and services mainly related to medical field owing to rising middle-class population and their spending on healthcare and related services. Additionally, increasing awareness about the disorder drives the growth of the market. Increasing number of insurance users and growing support from government for effective public healthcare are also major drivers for this market. Healthcare is relatively cheaper in this region which is another important factor for the market growth.

Middle East & Africa region is growing slower than the global average due to some factors like lack of awareness about the disorder and limited availability of required healthcare facilities. Middle Eastern countries are showing faster growth rate than Africa due to availability of advanced healthcare facilities and increasing healthcare expenditure.

