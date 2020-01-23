Tissue Towel Market Global Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Tissue Towel Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

The Tissue Towel includes paper towel (or kitchen paper) and hand paper towels for hotel/hospital/airport/restaurants use. They are absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once.

On the basis of type, the Tissue Towel market is segmented into Roll Towel, Single-folded Towel and Multi-folded Towel. The Roll Towel segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

End-users, included in this market are residential and commercial usage. The Residential accounted for the larger share of the global market in 2016.

Based on regions, the global Tissue Towel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share and Asia-Pacific is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tissue Towel market will register a 1.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15100 million by 2024, from US$ 13900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tissue Towel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tissue Towel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Scope of Tissue Towel: Tissue Towel Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

Roll Towel

Single-folded

Multi-folded

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

In Global market, the top players include

Kimberly-Clark

Procter and Gamble

SCA

APP

Hengan

Vinda

Asaleo Care

Sofidel

Georgia-Pacific

WEPA

Metsa Tissue

CMPC Tissue

KP Tissue

Cascades

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Tissue Towel (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Tissue Towel market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Tissue Towel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Tissue Towel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Tissue Towel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

