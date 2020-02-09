Tissue Processing Systems Market Global Competitive Analytics and Insights 2024

Tissue processing is a procedure which occurs between fixation of the tissue and the embedding as well as the sectioning of the paraffin blocks. This procedure helps in the preparation of the tissue for analysis by inserting the tissue in a solid medium. It is an essential step in microscopic analysis of tissues and cells, which requires very thin and high quality slices mounted on the glass slides and properly stained to indicate normal and abnormal structures.

Most of the fresh tissues are delicate and can be easily contorted and damaged, and thus it is not possible to prepare thin slices unless they are fixed or chemically preserved and supported by some way while they are being cut. Tissue processing outlines the steps that are required to take human or animal tissue from fixation till the stage where the tissue is completely filled with an appropriate histological wax so that it is ready for section cutting on the microtome. The processing of tissues can either be performed manually/hand processing. An automatic tissue processing machine/tissue processor is used as it is more convenient and efficient than manual processing when there are multiple specimens that needs to be processed. The tissue processing equipment has been available in the market since 1940s and have gradually evolved to handle large number of specimens and process more quickly with better quality results.

The major factor driving the growth of the global tissue processing systems market is the growing incidence of various types of diseases. The demand for tissue processing systems has significantly increased owing to growth in prevalence of various types of cancer such as prostate cancer, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and gastric cancer. The other factors that are driving the market growth are rapid rise in geriatric population and increase in health care expenditure. On the other hand, stringent regulatory compliance and requirements are projected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the attractiveness of emerging markets provides a high growth opportunity for the players in the global tissue processing systems market.

The global tissue processing systems market is segmented by product, volume, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the market is classified into tissue transfer processors and fluid transfer processors. Based on volume, the market is divided into small volume processors, medium volume processors, and large volume processors. The market based on end-user is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to have a key share of the market due to easy accessibility and availability of test results in a relatively shorter period of time.

In terms of geography, the tissue processing systems market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a high share of the market primarily due to factors such as new and emerging technologies, increase in number of commercial health care institutions, advancements in the microscopy technology, and higher emphasis on R&D activities in the life sciences industry. The market is expected to grow in Asia Pacific due to favorable government initiatives, rapid advancement in health care infrastructure, and rise in investments by major players, especially in emerging markets such as China and India, along with rise in medical tourism in some of the Asia Pacific countries.

The prominent players operating in the tissue processing systems market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioGenex Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, and Milestone Medical.

