Tissue Paper Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Tissue paper is a type of commodity with characteristics of thin, relatively strong, translucent paper that made for wrapping or other applications.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Tissue Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Tissue Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kimberly-Clark

SCA

Georgia-Pacific

APP(Sinar Mas Group)

Procter & Gamble

Sofidel

Hengan International

Vinda

WEPA

Metsa Group

CMPC

ICT- industrie

Kruger

Cascades

C & S

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Toliet paper

Kitchen & hand towels

Napkins

Facial tissues

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

At home(AH)

Away from home(AFH)

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tissue Paper Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Toliet paper

1.2.2 Kitchen & hand towels

1.2.3 Napkins

1.2.4 Facial tissues

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 At home(AH)

1.3.2 Away from home(AFH)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kimberly-Clark

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Tissue Paper Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Tissue Paper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 SCA

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Tissue Paper Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SCA Tissue Paper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Georgia-Pacific

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Tissue Paper Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Georgia-Pacific Tissue Paper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 APP(Sinar Mas Group)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Tissue Paper Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 APP(Sinar Mas Group) Tissue Paper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Procter & Gamble

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Tissue Paper Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Procter & Gamble Tissue Paper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Sofidel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Tissue Paper Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sofidel Tissue Paper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Hengan International

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Tissue Paper Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Hengan International Tissue Paper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

