Tissue Microarray Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% till 2023 | Foreseen MRFR

The tissue microarray technology is also been used in the diagnosis of various diseases, which eventually aid in determining better treatment strategies. Moreover, TMA also finds extensive applications in the healthcare sector. Also, various properties of TMA such as portability, rapid assay times, and fewer sample requirements have widened its adoption despite it being an expensive technology.

The Tissue Microarray (TMA) Market, although still in its embryonic stage, it is growing rapidly. The advent of tissue microarray in genomics and proteomics is a key driving force behind the growth of the market. Moreover, emerging applications of tissue microarray technology in genotyping, mutation screening, protein interaction studies, and gene expression analysis are escalating the market on the global platform.

Considering the exponential traction, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global tissue microarray market will reach an exponential valuation by 2023, registering a staggering CAGR over 10% throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

Request Free Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1213

The advent of tissue microarray technologies for genomics and proteomics, histopathology research received a similar much-needed boost by the introduction of tissue microarray technology (TMA). On the other hand, factors such as the challenges related to the heterogeneity of antigen expression of TMA in histopathological research are impeding the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, with the falling costs of technology, and increased competition between developers, TMA is expected to become an affordable, justifiable and commonly used tool for archiving rare or scarce material and for inter-laboratory quality assurance procedures in routine histopathology laboratories which will support the market growth, leading to more research work being carried out in smaller centers.

Top Players:

Key players leading the global TMA market include Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Protein Biotechnologies Inc., Pantomics Inc., Asterand Bioscience, Applied Microarrays, Qiagen, Arrayit, Phalanx Biotech, Takara Bio, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, and Perkin Elmer among others.

Segmentation:

For enhanced understanding, the report has been segmented into five key dynamics.

By Procedure: Immunohistochemistry, Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization, and Frozen Tissue Array among others.

By Technology: DNA Microarray, Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Northern Blotting, and Western Blotting among others.

By Application: Oncology, Gene Expression Profiling, SNP Detection, Double-Stranded B-DNA Microarrays, Comparative Genomic Hybridization, and Sequencing Bioinformatics among others.

By End-user: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, and Research Organization among others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Overview:

The North American region, heading with the presence of a number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and a well-developed healthcare sector dominates the global tissue microarray market followed by the European and Asia Pacific region, respectively. Simultaneously, factors such as the huge demand for TMA in the high-volume R&D activities led by the funding from the public and private sectors.

Undoubtedly, the availability and the wide uptake of new technologies in the development of targeted therapeutics using tissue microarray technologies is positively impacting market growth. The US, backed by the huge technological advancements in the field of manufacturing biologics leads the regional market.

Moreover, the availability of advanced infrastructures for healthcare along with the availability of skilled healthcare professional is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as the strong economy in the region that is leading to huge developments in the healthcare domain, and focus of research institutions on updating technology for new and advanced diagnosis and treatment methods.

The European region owns the next largest share in the global tissue microarray market, following the North American market closely. Factors propelling the growth of the regional market include the increasing emphasis on rapid diagnosis & treatments of cancer and the prevalence of infectious diseases & cancer among the geriatric population.

Moreover, factors such as the resurging economy that is availing the best possible healthcare & substantially high healthcare expenditures and the government support that encourages manufacturers of TMA substantiates the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a profitable market for tissue microarray due to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, factors such as the ever-increasing population that is continually dictating the demand for quality healthcare and the spreading awareness are positively impacting the growth in the regional market.

Rapidly developing economies are expected to provide immense opportunities for the growth of TMA. Also, the increasing adoption of technologies is positively impacting market growth in the region. Furthermore, rising healthcare concerns along with the fast-proliferating healthcare sector, increase the market size of the tissue microarray market in the APAC.

Browse Full Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/tissue-microarray-market-1213

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

February 05 2019 —- Proscia (the US), a pioneer in the development and advancement of digital pathology released a new edition of Concentriq, the company’s flagship digital pathology platform. The new Concentriq Commercial Research Edition is a comprehensive image management solution purpose-built to help life sciences organizations to incorporate pathology data into research, discovery, and clinical trials.

The capabilities of this single centralized platform empower life science teams to streamline workflows, integrate with third-party systems, cut costs, and extract critical insights from massive quantities of images.

November 1, 2018 —- A team of researchers at the microarray facility at Howard University Cancer Center (the US) presented the findings of their study at the 2018 Digestive Disease Week. DNA, RNA and a tissue microarray (TMA) were prepared for subsets of patients with ssA/P lesions and hyperplastic polyps.

The study indicates that sessile serrated lesions show unique features. Sessile serrated adenomas and polyps have several clinicopathologic features that set them apart from hyperplastic polyps, according to a new study.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]