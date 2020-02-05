Tissue Microarray Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2024

Tissue microarray is a high-throughput technology which accelerates and facilitates in situ analysis of tissue. The identification of disease causing gene is a major focus in the current advanced biomedical research. Array-based technology provides platform for molecular profiling of disease genes and tissue such as DNA array and tissue array. Thousands of genes are already identified using microarray technology that may be associated with disease initiation, development, and progression. The identification theses genes has enhanced the process of lead discovery. Clinical evaluation of such leads is a challenging task as it involves analysis of numerous well-characterized tissue specimens. Tissue microarray helps in the analysis of thousands of tissue samples simultaneously in using array format. The technique of tissue microarray helps to maintain the pace with lead discovery process.
The tissue microarray technology involves core needle biopsies of numerous tissue constructed on the block. It is prepared from paraffin-embedded tissue, fresh tissue, or from archival formalin fixed tissue. Small size tissue cylinders of about 0.6 mm size are extracted from different primary tumor blocks (donor blocks) and are assembled in array format in single empty block (recipient blocks).Tissue microarray blocks are used simultaneously for in situ analysis of tissue samples. Tissue microarray can be manufactured manually or automatically.
The global market for tissue microarray has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cell line array, frozen tissue array, paraffin embedded tissue array, tissue array slides, and others. The paraffin embedded tissue array segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is classified into immunohistochemistry, FISH, mRNA, in situ hybridization, nucleic acid extraction, and others. The immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization segments are anticipated to capture significant market shares in the near future due to increase in adoption of protein expression methodology for diagnosis of disease.
On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The technique of tissue microarray is highly precise and requires skilled person to handle and analyze the output data. Thus the market for hospital is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Based on geography, the market has been distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds a significant market share and is projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period due to increase in health care expenditure, advance technology adoption, and rise in number of cases of cancer.
The key players operating in the tissue microarray market are Abcam plc, Asterand Bioscience, Auria Biopankki, Externautics, Novus Biologicals, LLC, OriGene Technologies Inc., Protein Biotechnologies Inc, PREMIER Biosoft, Pantomics Inc., and US Biomax Inc.
