Tissue Glue and Bio-adhesive Sealants Market to Develop Rapidly by 2026

Tissue and bone adhesives are crucial additions to normal methods of musculoskeletal tissue repair. Advancements in techniques and growth of organically derived adhesives which are useful in orthopedic surgery drive the global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants market. Manufacture of an adhesive with global application seems to be difficult as well as unfeasible. Competition between vendors and key players to develop innovative products along with development of antimicrobial tissue glues is anticipated to drive the global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants market. Companies and vendors are concentrating on technological advancements to capture market share. For example, Cryolife’s Tissue Glue skin adhesive, Ethicon, Inc.’s Topical Skin Adhesive, and Baxter’s CoSeal are considered to be breakthrough products. Companies strive to develop new innovative products in the tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants market to target consumers in different age groups, from infants to the elder.

Presently, surgical sealants are commonly used for the protection of sensitive and fragile skin from injuries and to help reduce the chances of infection through cross-contamination and transmission. Rise in the number of patients suffering from orthopedic and cardiovascular disorders is projected to drive the global tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants market. Other factors fueling the growth of the market are increase in disposable income, easy availability of new products including tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants, rise in the global geriatric population, and surge in the number of chronic diseases and infections. However, changes in regulatory scenario in different regions and countries, cost and overall quality of the products, and slow adoption rate of new techniques & products in some developing countries are likely to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global tissue glue and bio-adhesives sealants market can be segmented based on product type, application, and end-user. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into collagen-based sealants, protein-based sealants, fibrin sealants, gelatin-based sealants, thrombin-based sealants, and others. Based on application, the global tissue glue and bio-adhesives sealants market can be classified into laparoscopic surgeries, general surgeries, reconstructive and hand surgery, cardiovascular surgery, burns & skin grafting, cosmetic surgery and others. The cardiovascular surgery segment is projected to account for major share of the market during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into specialty clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is anticipated to account for major share of the market in the next few years due to increase in number of surgeries and treatment procedures. Rise in demand for new products in specialty clinics among health care professionals and practitioners is expected to drive the segment.

Geographically, the global tissue glue and bio-adhesives sealants market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Key drivers of the market in the region are technologically advanced health care infrastructure, adoption of new techniques, presence of key players, better reimbursement policies, etc. Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to account for significant shares of the global market. Large consumer base due to rise in population, qualitative production, increase in per capita income, and initiatives by government and private bodies boost the growth of the tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants market in these regions.

