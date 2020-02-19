Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Forecast by 2024

The global tissue diagnostics market is growing significantly due to increasing prevalence of cancer, and technological advancements in tissue diagnostics. Massive unexplored tissue diagnostics market in emerging economies and lack of efficient diagnostic procedures are creating ample opportunities for the tissue diagnostics market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development facilities and increasing investment by large pharmaceutical companies in small tissue diagnostics companies are propelling the demand for cost effective and efficient tissue diagnostics instruments.

A recent trend observed in the tissue diagnostics industry is increasing usage of immunohistochemistry products as companion diagnostics devices. Increasing prevalence of cancer has fuelled the demand of better diagnostic techniques, which could detect cancer in the earliest stage. According to the WHO, in 2012, there were 14 million new cancer cases and 8.2 million cancer related deaths worldwide.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global tissue diagnostics market in the coming years due to high prevalence of cancer cases, high healthcare expenditure, and presence of a large number of hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, the legislative reform of Affordable Care Act in the U.S. is also expected to drive the North American market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global tissue diagnostics market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are aging population, increasing disposable income, and improving healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the tissue diagnostics marketis growing due to large unexplored tissue diagnostics market and large population base suffering with cancer in the emerging economies, such as India and China, of Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the major players operating in the global tissue diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Abbott, Biogenex Laboratories, BioSB, Cell Signalling Technology Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare.

