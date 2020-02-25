Tissue Culture Incubator Market Investigation Reveals Contribution by Major Companies during the Assessment Period 2018-2026

Tissue culture incubators are also used for cell cultivation, and IVF and stem cell applications. Newly launched tissue culture incubators are embedded with different kinds of sensors, usually thermal conductivity (TC) sensors and IR sensors. This innovation is capable of preventing contamination and desiccation, and also promoting energy efficiency and temperature control. The increasing adoption of this proven technology, coupled with enhanced user-friendly firmware techniques, including programmable controls with password protection, door opening alarms, CO2 alarms, temperature alarms, has enhanced security for the users of incubators. This is leading to the growth of the Tissue Culture Incubator Market.

A tissue culture incubator is designed to maintain constant temperature along with high humidity that allows the growth of tissue culture cells or microbiological culture under a CO2 atmosphere with constant temperature. A majority of companies manufacturing tissue culture incubators are bringing in their new technologies and advanced engineering techniques to yield the well-established growth of cell culture. Standard tissue culture incubators, in a broad category, include air-jacketed incubators, water-jacketed incubators, and direct heat incubators. Companies are strategizing their sales by carrying out merger and acquisition activities in order to maintain their dominance in the industry. A standard tissue culture incubator offers a CO2 range of 0.3% to 19.9%, temperature of +4°C to 50°C, along with humidity levels superior than 80% RH. Tissue culture incubators find a large range of applications in end-use settings, including research and clinical laboratories, where these incubators are used to lead tissue culture and cell culture work.

Tissue Culture Incubator Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing technological advancements in tissue culture incubators, such as the introduction of CO 2 incubators equipped with an infrared radiation control systems, coupled with increased funding for tissue-based research, is expected to be a major factor driving for the growth of the tissue culture incubator market over the forecast period. The increased demand for tissue culture incubators in research laboratories, pharmaceutical testing or production laboratories, and in those laboratories where tissue engineered medicinal products or advanced therapy medicinal products are manufactured, has necessitated the need for an increased supply of tissue culture incubators. Thus, with the growing demand for tissue culture incubators, manufacturers are focused on manufacturing high quality tissue culture incubators, thereby aiding revenue generation in the global tissue culture incubators market. The launch and addition of new products due to the presence of special expertise in tissue culture incubator production, along with growing applications in microbiology, are other important factors contributing to the growth of the global tissue culture incubator market. Also, the increasing adoption of automation over manual technology within the framework of microbiology is further expected to drive revenue generation in the global tissue culture incubator market. However, the high costs associated with these incubators are restraining revenue growth in the global tissue culture incubator market.

Tissue Culture Incubator Market: Overview

Since manufacturers in the tissue culture incubator market are focused on introducing advanced incubation solutions and products, the global market for tissue culture incubator is expected to generate significant revenue with a moderate growth over the forecast period. These technologically upgraded products are embedded with antimicrobial copper surfaces so as to prevent contamination. Large-scale production of user-friendly designs in the tissue culture incubator market, coupled with the introduction of optimized solutions that support application flexibility, ensures high competition among local and regional players. Among the three product types, the air-jacketed incubators segment, followed by the water-jacketed incubators segment, is expected to lead the global tissue culture incubator market over the forecast period. In the application segments, tissue culture incubators find major application in stem cell research and cancer research. By end user, the biomedical and clinical laboratories segment, followed by the academic and research institutes segment, is expected to contribute the highest revenue share in the global tissue culture incubator market, owing to a majority of the demand being generated from this end use segment. The IVF centers segment also accounts for significant revenue share, owing to a large number of IVF procedures being performed by physicians that require tissue incubation.

Tissue Culture Incubator Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global tissue culture incubator market, owing to the high presence of manufacturers and the growing usage of technologically upgraded tissue culture incubators in the end use facilities. Europe is expected to be the second-most lucrative region in the tissue culture incubator market over the forecast period. The tissue culture incubator market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of favorable regulatory guidelines and increased focus on cell culture-based vaccine production. Europe is expected to register the second-largest share in the global tissue culture incubator market throughout the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific and Latin America.

