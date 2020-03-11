Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market Highlights Various Opportunities 2028 | Future Market Insights

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging: An Overview

Tissue and hygiene paper products are available in a wide range of varieties, and find a number of applications. The key role of tissue and hygiene paper is to help improve the quality of people’s lives, while their proper packaging helps maintain their value. The increasing urban population and subsequent growth in safety concerns among people regarding better hygiene are some of the factors boosting the growth of the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. Providing significant protective packaging helps boost the level of hygiene. Tissue and hygiene paper products include toilet paper, household paper, feminine hygiene, baby diapers and others… One key reason behind the growth of these products is that they are inherently sustainable. Irrespective of whether they are made from harvested wood fibre trees or recycled paper, they ensure that the resources used to make them will be available in abundance for the future generations. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global tissue and hygiene paper packaging is expected to be positive in the next ten years.

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging: Dynamics

Owing to the perception of consumers regarding the health and safety of products, the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market is experiencing continuous growth globally in terms of revenues and sales. An international perspective has shown that the rising awareness among the developing countries about health and hygiene products continue to fuel the growth of the global tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. Toilet paper is the largest-selling tissue and hygiene paper packaging segment among all the other segments of the market. As of now, there are no good substitutes for these products, which is fuelling the growth of the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market.

Advancements in manufacturing technology, which promotes more efficient usage of tissue and hygiene paper, improvements in the design of products, packaging and the way they are dispensed, are also among key drivers of global tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. These innovations allow tissue and hygiene paper manufacturers to keep up with the growing consumer demand, enhance product quality and types of packaging. Moreover, increase in competition among the key vendors can be considered as a potential threat to global tissue and hygiene paper packaging market in the forecast period. Manufacturers and retailers need to build committed strategies and carefully consider consumer preferences to expand tissue and hygiene paper packaging market globally.

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging: Segmentation

Globally, the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market is segmented into:

On the basis of application, the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market is segmented into:

Toilet Paper Dry Toilet Paper Wet Toilet paper

Tissue Paper Paper tissues (made from pulp) Facial tissues Wet wipes

Household Paper Paper towels Kitchen rolls Table napkins

Feminine Hygiene Sanitary pads Tampons

Baby Diapers

Incontinence

On the basis of packaging raw material, the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market is segmented into:

PE

PET

PP

On the basis of packaging types, the Tissue and Hygiene paper packaging market is segmented into:

Kitchen Roll Packaging

Toilet Roll Packaging

Fold Tissue Packaging

On the basis of region, the tissue and hygiene paper packaging is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

The demand for tissue and hygiene paper packaging is expected to be high in APEJ and Latin America. At present, the contribution of these regions in the global tissue and hygiene paper packaging market is high. China is expected to spearhead the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market in the APEJ region. The tissue and hygiene paper packaging market is stagnant in regions such as Western Europe and North America due to heavy competition between packaging vendors, however, it is expected to exhibit minor growth during the forecast period.

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global tissue and hygiene paper packaging market are:

Amerplast

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Davpack

Valley Tissue Packaging

TMC, Inc.

Polipaks SIA

Packages Limited

Tissue and Hygiene Paper packaging: Key development and trends

Research and development in tissue and hygiene paper packaging are aimed at enhancing the packaging quality and make it more suitable for the existing application. The aim of development is making the packaging more diversified, promoting its usage, making it more sustainable and safer to raise the global tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. Few of the recent developments and trends in the industry include – :