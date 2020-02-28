Tire Material 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

The global Tire Material market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Tire Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tire Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Lanxess
Cabot Corporation
Phillips Carbon Black Limited
The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company
Sinopec
Kurarey
JSR Corporation
Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.
Royal Dutch Shell
Chevron Corporation
Nynas AB
Petrochina
Exxonmobil
Sibur
Ralson Goodluck Carbon
Longxing Chemical
Phillips 66 Company
U.S. Zinc
Horsehead Corporation
Umicore SA
SRF Limited
PPG Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Elastomers
Reinforcing Fillers
Plasticizers
Chemicals
Metal Reinforcements
Textile Reinforcements
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicle
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Executive Summary
1 Tire Material Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tire Material
1.2 Tire Material Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Tire Material Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Elastomers
1.2.3 Reinforcing Fillers
1.2.4 Plasticizers
1.2.5 Chemicals
1.2.6 Metal Reinforcements
1.2.7 Textile Reinforcements
1.3 Tire Material Segment by Application
1.3.1 Tire Material Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.3.4 Others
1.3 Global Tire Material Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Tire Material Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Tire Material Market Size
1.4.1 Global Tire Material Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Tire Material Production (2014-2025)
4 Global Tire Material Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Tire Material Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Tire Material Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Tire Material Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Tire Material Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Tire Material Consumption (2014-2019)
11 Global Tire Material Market Forecast
11.1 Global Tire Material Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Tire Material Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Tire Material Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Tire Material Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Tire Material Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Tire Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Tire Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Tire Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Tire Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Tire Material Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Tire Material Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Tire Material Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Tire Material Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Tire Material Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Tire Material Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Tire Material Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continued…………………….
