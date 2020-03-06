Tipping Foils Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018-2028

Introduction : Tipping foils are used to increase the durability of financial institution cards, they are designed to resist daily wear and tear and maintain the quality for a longer period of time. Tipping foils are stamped onto the raised lettering of a card during in-line vertical personalization process. These foils can be either metallic or pigmented which are permanently adhered to face of the card. They come in wide range of colors and finishes, metallic gold and silver are commonly used colors in tipping process. Tipping foils are also used on wide range of cards to create decorative finishes and anti-counterfeiting measures. Tipping foils add higher to vinyl or polystyrene cards including ATM cards, debit cards, credit cards, loyalty cards, ID cards, prepaid cards, and more

Tipping foils market has been gaining high traction in the recent years with increasing use of financial cards among wide range of population across the globe. ITW Card Technologies, key player operating in global tipping foils market provide tipping foils with high scuff and superior abrasion resistance which results in longer lasting quality imprints. In addition, the tipping foils offer sharp detail of the embossed characters and fine line definition.

Dynamics : Strong economic growth, increasing middle class population coupled with high disposable income, and rapid inclination towards luxury lifestyles are the key growth drivers of tipping foils market. Owing to convenience of payments, financial cards are increasingly being adopted around the world which in turn influence growth of the tipping foils market. Tipping foils increase the lifespan of raised numbers on cards, improve adhesion, surface hardness, provide more uniformity, and lower rejects of the card. These factors have led to an increase in the demand for tipping foils. Rising adoption of personalization process in card manufacturing is expected to be a driver determinant of the tipping foils market.

Adoption of financial cards is on the rise over the years with increasing use of electronic payment methods and replaying cash operations, which in turn is likely to fuel the tipping foils market. However, majority of transaction now processed electronically using magnetic strips over the use of embossed card which may hamper the growth of tipping foils market. The future growth opportunities of tipping foils market lie in deploying advanced technology to produce improvement in product quality. Growing focus of manufactures to produce tipping foils with improved resistance to abrasion and scratch for longer time span are estimated to enhance the lucrativeness of the market.

Tipping Foils Market Segmentation: Global tipping foil market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, global tipping foils market can be segmented as: Paper, Plastic; On the basis of application, global tipping foils market can be segmented as: Label Printer, Card Printer;

Tipping Foils Market: Regional Outlook : Based on region, tipping foils market is segmented in terms of production and consumption. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the lucrative regions for tipping foils market owing to the growing demand in emerging economies such as China and India with rapid adoption of financial smart cards. Tipping foils market in developed nations of North America and Europe are likely to witness a significant growth in the coming years. The US is expected to generate maximum sales of tipping foils in the North America region. Further, Middle East & Africa will continue to complement growth of the tipping foils market.

Tipping Foils: Key Market Participants : Key market participants in the tipping foils market are typically engaged in improving the product portfolio to suit typical specification of each end use industry. The products offered by the market players meet industrial quality and standard, thus increasing their span of usage and application. Some of the top players identified across the value chain include: ITW Card Technologies, Zetatrade, Caxton mark, Tavani Oy, Barcodes, QuickLabel, IIMAK, Kede, De, Capture Technologies, Quipu, Zebra, KROY LLC, BRADY, Peak-Ryzex;

