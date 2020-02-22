Timing Relay Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

Timing Relay, also known as time delay relays, are switches that are controlled by a circuit. It provides simple and reliable control to start a motor, control a load, or affect a process. It is typically used in industrial applications where the timing needs to be locked in. Increasing demand for control devices in utilities & various industries and growing demand for electrical equipment is likely to drive the market for timing relays. For instance, according to the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), the electrical and industrial electronics industry has witnessed growth of 12.8% in 2017-2018. This would have a positive impact on the growth of timing relay market.

Industry Highlights

Timing relay is defined as a control device which helps to control the functioning of two events. It is a combination of an electromechanical output relay and a control circuit. Its functions include on-delay, off-delay, repeat cycle, pulse generator, and memory latch, among others. Increasing demand for control devices in end-use industries and growing demand for electrical equipment is likely to drive the market for timing relays.

Industry Segmentation

The global timing relay market has been segmented based on timer, mounting type, function, end-user, and region.

Global Timing Relay Market, By Timer

On-Delay Off-Delay



Global Timing Relay Market, By Mounting Type

Panel Mounted Din Rail Mounted



Global Timing Relay Market, By Function

Single Multi-Function



Global Timing Relay Market, By End-User

Utilities Industries Others



Global Timing Relay Market, By Regions

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America



Regional Analysis

The global timing relay industry cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Region wise, it is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in the power generation sector and increasing T&D network expansions in the region. For instance, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA), utilities continue to increase spending on transmission infrastructure. Expansion in transmission network would positively impact the growth of timing relay market. At the end of 2017, 405 miles of transmission lines were added with its completion dates planned through 2024.

Similarly, the timing relay market is expected to experience growth in the countries such as India, China, and South-East Asian countries. Power generation capacity additions and increasing manufacturing activities in these countries are the main factors spurring the growth of the timing relay market.

Competitive Dashboard

Siemens (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

General Electric (US)

Schneider (France)

Eaton (Ireland)

Rockwell (US)

Omron (Japan)

Littlefure (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Fuji Electric (Japan), and

Infitec (Germany)

