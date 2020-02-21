TIME TRACKING SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Time tracking software enables workers to either passively or manually track the time spent on projects, tasks, and other deliverables. This software is used by employees and employers in many industries and helps small- and mid-sized business (SMB) owners stay organized and up-to-date in managing their employees’ time. Time tracking software increases productivity in employees because it allows for accountability, helping to discover which activities or events cause time wasting, and keeps all time data in one location. Ideally, time tracking software can tweak discrepancies in workflows to fix what is and isn’t working to increase profits and automate companies’ payroll and billing operations. Many time tracking software solutions work with workforce management software, encompassing human resources, payroll, and talent management tools. Time tracking software can be integrated either directly into time clock hardware or deployed in the cloud.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Time Tracking Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Time Tracking Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Time Tracking Software.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Wrike

Clarizen

Zoho Projects

ProWorkflow

Basecamp

Mavenlink

ClickTime

ConnectWise Manage

Workfront

Time Doctor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Timesheet

Time tracking/Recording

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Time Tracking Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Time Tracking Software

1.2 Classification of Time Tracking Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Time Tracking Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Time Tracking Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Timesheet

1.2.4 Time tracking/Recording

1.3 Global Time Tracking Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Time Tracking Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

1.4 Global Time Tracking Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Time Tracking Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Time Tracking Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Time Tracking Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Time Tracking Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Time Tracking Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Time Tracking Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Time Tracking Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Wrike

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Time Tracking Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Wrike Time Tracking Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Clarizen

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Time Tracking Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Clarizen Time Tracking Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Zoho Projects

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Time Tracking Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Zoho Projects Time Tracking Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 ProWorkflow

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Time Tracking Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 ProWorkflow Time Tracking Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Basecamp

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Time Tracking Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Basecamp Time Tracking Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Mavenlink

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Time Tracking Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mavenlink Time Tracking Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 ClickTime

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Time Tracking Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 ClickTime Time Tracking Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued….

