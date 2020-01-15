Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Cisco Systems, Inc. , NXP Semiconductors N.V. , Marvell Technology Group Ltd. , Microsemi Corporation , Intel Corporation and Forecast to 2025

Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 103 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report focuses on the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3340350-global-time…

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microsemi Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Belden Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Tttech Computertechnik AG

Testbed Ecosystem

Bosch Rexroth Ag

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IEEE 802.1 AS

IEEE 802.1 Qca

IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev

IEEE 802.1 Qbv

IEEE 802.1 Qci

IEEE 802.1 CB

IEEE 802.1 Qcc

IEEE 802.1 Qch

IEEE 802.1 CM

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial automation

Power and energy

Automotive

Transportation

Oil & gas

Aerospace

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3340350-global-time-sensit…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 IEEE 802.1 AS

1.4.3 IEEE 802.1 Qca

1.4.4 IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev

1.4.5 IEEE 802.1 Qbv

1.4.6 IEEE 802.1 Qci

1.4.7 IEEE 802.1 CB

1.4.8 IEEE 802.1 Qcc

1.4.9 IEEE 802.1 Qch

1.4.10 IEEE 802.1 CM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial automation

1.5.3 Power and energy

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Oil & gas

1.5.7 Aerospace

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.2.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.2.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Recent Development

12.3 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

12.3.1 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.3.4 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Recent Development

12.4 Microsemi Corporation

12.4.1 Microsemi Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.4.4 Microsemi Corporation Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsemi Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Intel Corporation

12.5.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.5.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Xilinx, Inc.

12.6.1 Xilinx, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.6.4 Xilinx, Inc. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Xilinx, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 National Instruments Corporation

12.7.1 National Instruments Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.7.4 National Instruments Corporation Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 National Instruments Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Analog Devices, Inc.

12.8.1 Analog Devices, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.8.4 Analog Devices, Inc. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Analog Devices, Inc. Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)