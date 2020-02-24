This report focuses on the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems, Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Microsemi Corporation
Intel Corporation
Xilinx, Inc.
National Instruments Corporation
Analog Devices, Inc.
Broadcom Limited
Belden Inc.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Tttech Computertechnik AG
Testbed Ecosystem
Bosch Rexroth Ag
B&R Industrial Automation GmbH
General Electric Company
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Schneider Electric Se
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IEEE 802.1 AS
IEEE 802.1 Qca
IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev
IEEE 802.1 Qbv
IEEE 802.1 Qci
IEEE 802.1 CB
IEEE 802.1 Qcc
IEEE 802.1 Qch
IEEE 802.1 CM
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial automation
Power and energy
Automotive
Transportation
Oil & gas
Aerospace
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
https://www.openpr.com/news/1418821/Time-Sensitive-Networking-TSN-Global-Market-2018-Top-Key-Players-Cisco-Systems-Inc-NXP-Semiconductors-N-V-Marvell-Technology-Group-Ltd-Microsemi-Corporation-Intel-Corporation-and-Forecast-to-2025.html
