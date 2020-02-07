TIME AND ATTENDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Time and attendance systems feature a self-service function that allows employees to handle many time-tracking tasks on their own, including reviewing the hours they’ve worked, their current and future schedules and paid-time-off details. Time and Attendance Systems allows employees to clock in and out electronically via time clocks, internet-connected computers, mobile devices and telephones.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Time and Attendance Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Time and Attendance Systems industry concentration is high, and the products mainly from USA. The Time and Attendance Systems in USA has a long history and unshakable status in this field. Time and Attendance Systems in possesses relative higher level of product’s quality. The biggest consumption market are North America and Europe, takes the market share of about 25.46% and 24.23%.

Different types of companies LCD offer different kinds of products. But the mass consumption is mainly from the Proximity Cards. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Time and Attendance Systems enterprises mainly deliver their products through distributors and agents, and Time and Attendance Systems exports are very important for some countries.

The worldwide market for Time and Attendance Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 2910 million US$ in 2023, from 1780 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ADP

Kronos

Insperity

Ultimate Software

Data Management Inc.

Synerion

ISolved

Redcort

NETtime Solutions

Replicon

TSheets

InfoTronics

Processing Point

Lathem

Acroprint Time Recorder

Icon Time Systems

Pyramid Time Systems

Acumen Data

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Proximity Cards

Biometrics

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Office Building

Hospital

Government

Other

