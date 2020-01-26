TILLAGE EQUIPMENT MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global Tillage Equipment Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Tillage Equipment market are rising demand for quality food grains and surging adoption of micro irrigation methods. In addition, increasing subsidies provided by the government to purchase farm equipment and supporting farming practices for improved quality crops inhibit the market growth. The major restraining factor of global tillage equipment market are dropping ground water levels and high rate of machineries. The tillage equipment is the equipment which consist equipment’s utilized in performing many activities in farming from the beginning phase which includes digging, stirring and overturning to last phase including roping and harvesting. There are many benefits of tillage equipment such as it reduces labor and saves time, it reduces machinery wear, it saves fuel and it also helps to improve quality of air. Other major benefit is crop residues on the soil surface reduce erosion by water & wind is depending on the number of residues present which soil erosion can be reduced by up to 90% and it also traps soil moisture to improve water availability.

The regional analysis of Global Tillage Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue in 2015 across the globe owing the advent of machines with better fuel efficiency and improved features in this region that have encouraged farmers to purchase new machinery for agriculture. Europe is also contributing maximum share in global tillage equipment market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

AGCO

John Deere

CASH IH

New Holland

Alamo group Inc.

Oliver Farm Equipment Company

Autotech International LLC

Bare-Co USA

Northstar Attachments LLC

Weak-Tec Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Plough

Cultivators

Disc Harrow

Harrow

Others

By Product:

Gas Power

Electric Power

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

