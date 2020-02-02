Tile Saws Market – Current Trends, Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis

Tile saw is a type of power tool that is designed to cut tiles, particularly ceramic tiles, tone tiles, porcelain tiles, and natural glass. Tile saws are primarily used in commercial applications. Various types of tile saws are available in the market based on specific operation and application. Demand for tile saws is high due to their efficiency, less operation time, and preciseness. Tile saws offer faster cutting speed vis-à-vis the manual tile cutting process. Tile saw’s blades edge are diamond coated which grind through the tile. Blades of tile saws are less sharp than blades used in wood cutting and metal cutting.

There are two major types of blades of tile saws: dry tile saw blade and wet tile saw blade. Various key features need to be considered while buying tile saws. These include blade capacity, blade type, blade adjustment, thermal overload protection, blade size and power, and water source. Tile saws are preferred due to their durability, low maintenance, high performance, and long service life. Tile saws are more reliable and provide better output than manual tile saws. Tile saws are used in the manufacture of equipment parts in industries such as construction. Rise in construction activities and improved economic conditions in several regions are expected to boost the corded power tools market.

Increase in industrialization and urbanization is a major factor driving the global tile saws market. Rise in number of construction projects is also anticipated to boost the market in the near future. Rise in demand for cost-effective machines with improved quality, and innovative & new technologies is estimated to propel the tile saws market. Tile cutters reduce the time required for the tile cutting process. They also lower labor costs. These factors are projected to augment the tile saws market during the forecast period.

However, lack of skilled labor and downstream support, and risks associated with damage to hands, eyes, etc. are likely to restrain the automatic pipe welding machine market in the near future. Nevertheless, increase in need for new productive tile saws for tile cutting applications is expected to offer significant opportunities to the global tile saws market in the near future.

The global tile saws market can be segmented based on type, type of blade, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the tile saws market can be divided into handheld tile saws, tabletop tile saws, and overhead motor tile saws. In terms of type of blade, the tile saws market can be bifurcated into dry blades and wet blades. Based on end-user, the market can be segregated into artisans, hobbyists, crafters, and artists. In terms of distribution channel, the tile saws market can be classified into e-commerce websites, specialty stores, independent stores, retail stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others. Based on region, the global tile saws market can be segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Poland, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major companies operating in the tile saws market include Bosch, Target, Craftsman, SEG, Clark, Marshalltown Trowel, MK Diamond, Dixie Diamond Manufacturing, QEP, Husqvarna, and Gison. Leading companies are expanding their R&D facilities to develop reliable, lightweight, and durable materials; and high-strength and quality tile saws. Key players are also striving to develop improved and new technologies for tile cutting processes. Increasing competition in the market is prompting top companies to focus on manufacturing new structured innovative products with sustainable features and expand their production and research facilities in order to strengthen their presence in the global tile saws market.