Tick Repellent Market: Projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period between 2018 to 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Tick Repellent Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global tick repellent market is expected to reach US$ 1,064.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 47,113 thousand units by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026. North America was the single largest tick repellent market by region in 2017 and its market share is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is the largest tick repellent market. The pet care market in North America is mature and the penetration of pet ownership in North America is high which is increasing the demand for pet care products including tick repellent products used for companion animals such as dogs and cats. Fipronil and Methoprene (specifically (S)-methoprene) are major active chemical ingredients present in spot on tick repellent products such as “Frontline Plus” brand of tick repellent products developed by Merck & Co., Inc.

In North America, dogs and cats have the dominant position among pets. Although dogs dominate in North America, the population of cats is also growing at a fast rate. A major trend seen in the North American tick repellent market is the shifting demographics of pet owners from “baby boomers” to “millennial.” Among millennial, it was seen that men are more likely to own a pet than women in North America. The major tick repellent markets in North America are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. is the dominant market in North America due to rising ownership of dogs in the country. In North America, fluralaner is a major active chemical ingredient present in chewable tick repellent tablets such as “Bravecto” developed by Merck & Co., Inc.

In Europe, among pet animals, dogs and cats hold a dominant position. Although the number of cats in Europe is more than the number of dogs, there is rising ownership of dogs in Europe. A major trend seen in Europe is Animal Assisted Intervention (AAI) which is an economical therapy for elderly and patient population in Europe. AAI or Pet Assisted Therapy (PAT) is increasing in popularity in Europe. All these factors are increasing the demand for pets in Europe which is subsequently increasing the demand for tick repellent products in Europe. The major tick repellent markets in Europe are the U.K., Germany, and France.

In MEA region, the significant pet care markets are Israel and the UAE. Israel is the dominant tick repellent market in MEA followed by UAE. In MEA, Israel spends the most on pet care products which is increasing the demand for tick repellent products in the overall MEA region. In UAE, pet ownership is increasing due to rising millennial population and changing views about pets from “defender” to “kid or family member” which is increasing the demand for tick repellents in the UAE.

The study provides a decisive view of the global tick repellent market by segmenting it in terms of product type, pet type, and method. In terms of product type, tick repellents have been classified into chewable and spot on. The chewable tick repellent product is further sub-segmented into fluralaner, valerian, chamomile, and others. Spot on tick repellent products are further sub-segmented into methoprene, fipronil, moxidectin, and others. Based on pet type, the market has been classified into dogs, cats, and others. Based on method, the market is segmented into internal and external. Internal tick repellent products are those tablets that are consumed internally by pets and companion animals. External tick repellent products are those that are administered on the skin of pet and companion animals.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global tick repellent market including Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer International GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco Animal Health, Perrigo Company plc., Virbac Corporation, Central Garden & Pet Company and The Hartz Mountain Corporation.