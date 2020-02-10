Tick Repellent Market – industry is growing at a healthy rate even in emerging countries such as China

A major standard when selecting an active ingredient for manufacturing of Tick Repellent Market is that it should repel and kill ticks within a certain number of hours and must not be harmful to pet and companion animals such as dogs and cats and also for pet owners. Active ingredient fluralaner is a major chemical ingredient found in chewable tick repellent products such as the “Bravecto” brand of chewable tick repellent tablets manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. Japan based global chemical company, Nissan Chemical Corporation, invented the active ingredient fluralaner and supplies it to global animal health companies such as Merck & Company, Inc. for manufacturing chewable tick repellent products such as “Bravecto.” Bravecto tablets containing fluralaner are available in 112.5 mg, 250 mg, 500 mg, 1,000 mg, and 1,400 mg. One single dose of Bravecto tablet needs to be administered orally to pets after every 12 weeks. The weight of a companion animal such as a dog or cat determines the amount of fluralaner needed. Fipronil and Methoprene are other major active ingredients used in spot on tick repellent products. They are major active ingredients in the “Frontline Plus” brand of tick repellent products used for companion animals.

The global pet market is generally concentrated in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The U.S. is one of the largest pet markets in the world, with a pet penetration of around 68.0% in 2017. Sales of branded tick repellent products is rising in emerging economies. In China, pet ownership is third largest after Brazil and the U.S. although pet ownership in China is only 17.0% which is expected to grow in future. Online sale of pet products including tick repellents is increasing in emerging economies. In China, online share of pet products sale including tick repellents is 38.0% which is way higher than other developed economies.

The study provides a decisive view of the global tick repellent market by segmenting it in terms of product type, pet type, and method. In terms of product type, tick repellents have been classified into chewable and spot on. Chewable tick repellent product are further sub-segmented into fluralaner, valerian, chamomile, and others. Spot on tick repellent products have further been sub-segmented into methoprene, fipronil, moxidectin, and others. Based on pet type, the market is classified into dogs, cats, and others. Based on method, the market is segmented into internal and external. Internal tick repellent products are those tablets that are consumed internally by pets and companion animals. External tick repellent products are those that are administered on the skin of pet and companion animals.

Among tick repellent products, spot on tick repellents that are used in companion animals are more commonly used all over the world. Spot on products help to prevent ticks for a long time in companion animals. Chewable tick repellents are new in the tick repellent market compared to spot on tick repellent products. Chewable tick repellent products start faster action than spot on tick repellent products. For example, Bravecto chewable tablets starts functioning within 12 hours post ingestion and spot on Bravecto products starts functioning within 24 to 48 hours after application.

The majority of tick repellent products are used in animals, especially companion animals or pets. The pet industry is a global industry. The industry is growing at a healthy rate even in emerging countries such as China. The ownership of pets is growing among the millennial population across the globe and pets are seen more as “kids or family members” rather than kept for “defending the family.” Thus, pet owners have become highly conscious about the health of their pets and specifically look for pet care products that are not harmful to pets while purchasing pet care products including chewable and spot on tick repellent products.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global tick repellent market including Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer International GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco Animal Health, Perrigo Company plc., Virbac Corporation, Central Garden & Pet Company, and The Hartz Mountain Corporation.