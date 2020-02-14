Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “TIC Services for Automotive Market: Overview and Scope 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification.

In 2018, the global TIC Services for Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global TIC Services for Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the TIC Services for Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DEKRA

TV SD Group

Applus Services

Bureau Veritas

TV Rheinland Group

TV Nord Group

SGS Group

Intertek Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Market segment by Application, split into

In-House

Outsourced

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

