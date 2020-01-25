Thynon Market Industry Overview and forecasts to 2025

Developed in early 1960s, thynon is a sulfur containing organic foliar fungicide. It is a widely used fungicide across the world. Thynon is a fungicide belonging to the group quinone. It is used for controlling various pests such as Venturia, Plasmopara, Botryosphaeria & Glomerella, and Podosphaera & Venturia. Thynon is available as a wetted powder (75%) and emulsifier concentrate (25%). The compound is used on a variety of deciduous, bush, stone fruits, citrus, vegetable crops, coffee and tea. Thynon is also used on a range of fruits and vegetables as a multi-site contact fungicide that inhibits spore germination. It has been used widely in order to control fungal diseases and increase crop production.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thynon-market.html

Thynon is used to protect the soil against denitrifying bacteria to reduce the bacterial diversity in the soil. It also reduces the number of bacteria and streptomycetes in sandy soil. Thynon does not blend well with alkaline substances; it should not be used with sulfur. Thynon is used to control many foliar diseases but not powdery mildews, including scab on pome fruit; stigma in a carpophila, rust and leaf curl on peaches and apricots and various other diseases. Thynon is primarily used as protective fungicide against the apple and pear scab and leaf spot of cherry trees.

Currently, in terms of volume, thynon is majorly used in fruits and vegetables across the globe. It is used to manage various fungal diseases in apples, grapes, muskmelons, potatoes, tomatoes, lemons, orange, carrots, etc. Usage of thynon in fruits & vegetable crops is primarily driven by the rising demand for fruits and vegetables across the globe. This increase in demand is due to the changing dietary patterns of the middle income population. Additionally, farmers are under pressure to increase their yield owing to the rising population and limited availability of arable land. Governments and agricultural institutes across the world are promoting the usage of agricultural inputs such as fungicides that help enhance the yield by securing crops against diseases. This is projected to further boost the global demand for thynon. The sale of ornamental plants for indoor and outdoor applications has also increased due to the rise in urbanization. Usage of thynon is anticipated to increase in order to maintain these ornamental plants. Moreover, usage of thynon is projected to rise for disease management in turf and grass applications in stadia, lawns, and gardens.

In terms of regional demand, Asia Pacific dominated the global thynon market with more than 25% share in 2015. The thynon market in North America is estimated to expand at above-average CAGR during the forecast period due to high demand in fruits & vegetables and non-crop applications. Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to be a rapidly growing market for fungicides during the forecast period owing to higher focus of market players and international welfare organizations such as the UN for investment in the region. Latin America is another major market for thynon with moderate growth in the fruits & vegetables segment. The market in Europe is mature; it is anticipated to expand at below average growth rate during the forecast period.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20906

The global thynon market is consolidated; few players operate across the globe. Large-scale producers have vertically integrated operations. This provides them with cost advantage over smaller players. Key players operating in the thynon market include Syngenta, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Dow AgroSciences LLC.