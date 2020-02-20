Thymidine Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Thymidine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 120 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Thymidine (deoxythymidine; other names deoxyribosylthymine, thymine deoxyriboside) is a pyrimidine deoxynucleoside. It is a pharmaceutical intermediate that used to make anti-AIDS drugs Zidovudine.

This comprehensive Thymidine Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

The thymidine industry is concentrated relatively. In the last several years, global market of thymidine fluctuates obviously. The global sales of thymidine will reach 1047.3 MT in 2016 from 1084.3 MT in 2012. The consumption value of thymidine is nearly 80 million USD in 2016.

Lonza is the largest supplier of Thymidine, with a production market share nearly 31.66% in 2016. Other leading players include Carbopharm GmbH, Zhejiang NHU and Zhejiang Xianfeng Science Technology, etc.

The production methods of Thymidine include chemical synthesis method and fermentation method. Previously, chemical synthesis method is the main production process. However, fermentation method gradually becomes the market mainstream with low cost and stable property. In 2016, the production market share of fermentation method reached 60.70%.

The worldwide market for Thymidine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 81 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Thymidine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Thymidine-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lonza, Carbopharm GmbH, Zhejiang NHU, Zhejiang Xianfeng Science Technology, Anhui Golden Sun Biopharmaceuticals, Hebei Anminuo, Ducheng, Chengzhi .

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/574606

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chemical Synthesis Method

Fermentation Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Zidovudine

Other.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/574606

For more information browse this PDF @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/download/Global-Thymidine-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Thymidine market.

Chapter 1, to describe Thymidine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thymidine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thymidine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Thymidine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Thymidine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Thymidine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thymidine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook